on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful 2 story house! 2bed, 2bath.



Lovely two story house with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage that can be used as additional living space, laundry room, and large balcony. Central air and heating, hardwood floors throughout the house.

This home is located across the street from a library and walking distance to a park.

No Pets Allowed



