5339 N Barranca Avenue

Super charming 2 BR 1 full bath condo with a single car garage with auto opener PLUS one covered parking space! New carpets are being installed, freshly painted, gleaming hardwood flooring in kitchen, dining room and living room and hall. Bedrooms feature new carpet and ceiling fan. Open concept floor plan with plenty of windows to provide rooms with natural light. Nice storage in hall, vaulted ceilings, central air & heating. This is a single level unit located on the 2nd floor of a very meticulously maintained small community of condos. Please call or text Patricia Lyons-Miller at 626-484-6886.