All apartments in Citrus
Find more places like 5339 N Barranca Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Citrus, CA
/
5339 N Barranca Avenue
Last updated October 1 2019 at 3:16 PM

5339 N Barranca Avenue

5339 North Barranca Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Citrus
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

5339 North Barranca Avenue, Citrus, CA 91722
Citrus

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Super charming 2 BR 1 full bath condo with a single car garage with auto opener PLUS one covered parking space! New carpets are being installed, freshly painted, gleaming hardwood flooring in kitchen, dining room and living room and hall. Bedrooms feature new carpet and ceiling fan. Open concept floor plan with plenty of windows to provide rooms with natural light. Nice storage in hall, vaulted ceilings, central air & heating. This is a single level unit located on the 2nd floor of a very meticulously maintained small community of condos. Please call or text Patricia Lyons-Miller at 626-484-6886.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5339 N Barranca Avenue have any available units?
5339 N Barranca Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Citrus, CA.
What amenities does 5339 N Barranca Avenue have?
Some of 5339 N Barranca Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5339 N Barranca Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5339 N Barranca Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5339 N Barranca Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5339 N Barranca Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Citrus.
Does 5339 N Barranca Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5339 N Barranca Avenue offers parking.
Does 5339 N Barranca Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5339 N Barranca Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5339 N Barranca Avenue have a pool?
No, 5339 N Barranca Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5339 N Barranca Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5339 N Barranca Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5339 N Barranca Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5339 N Barranca Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5339 N Barranca Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5339 N Barranca Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fairvalley Villa
18645 E Arrow Hwy
Citrus, CA 91702

Similar Pages

Citrus 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCitrus 2 Bedroom Apartments
Citrus Apartments with PoolsCitrus Dog Friendly Apartments
Citrus Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CASan Pasqual, CASan Marino, CADuarte, CATemescal Valley, CADiamond Bar, CAWestmont, CA
Sun Village, CAFlorence-Graham, CASignal Hill, CACompton, CAEast Los Angeles, CAView Park-Windsor Hills, CANorco, CALos Alamitos, CAEast San Gabriel, CATemple City, CAWest Carson, CACudahy, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Birdcage Heights
Sunrise Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles