19128 Pires Avenue

Move in Codition 3 bedroom 2 bath home on a quiet location in Cerritos feeding to Cerritos high school ****Recess lighting through out the house***Newer paint****Newer carpet ****Central fan and Air condition unit *****Newer role up garage door ****Cozy fireplace in the living room ***Direct access to 2 car garage***New Quartz counter top in the kitchen ****Close to Park and Freeways.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
