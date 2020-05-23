All apartments in Cerritos
Last updated November 17 2019

19128 Pires Avenue

19128 Pires Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

19128 Pires Avenue, Cerritos, CA 90703
Cerritos

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move in Codition 3 bedroom 2 bath home on a quiet location in Cerritos feeding to Cerritos high school ****Recess lighting through out the house***Newer paint****Newer carpet ****Central fan and Air condition unit *****Newer role up garage door ****Cozy fireplace in the living room ***Direct access to 2 car garage***New Quartz counter top in the kitchen ****Close to Park and Freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19128 Pires Avenue have any available units?
19128 Pires Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cerritos, CA.
What amenities does 19128 Pires Avenue have?
Some of 19128 Pires Avenue's amenities include garage, air conditioning, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19128 Pires Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
19128 Pires Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19128 Pires Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 19128 Pires Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cerritos.
Does 19128 Pires Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 19128 Pires Avenue offers parking.
Does 19128 Pires Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19128 Pires Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19128 Pires Avenue have a pool?
No, 19128 Pires Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 19128 Pires Avenue have accessible units?
No, 19128 Pires Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 19128 Pires Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 19128 Pires Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19128 Pires Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19128 Pires Avenue has units with air conditioning.

