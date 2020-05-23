19128 Pires Avenue

Amenities

Move in Codition 3 bedroom 2 bath home on a quiet location in Cerritos feeding to Cerritos high school ****Recess lighting through out the house***Newer paint****Newer carpet ****Central fan and Air condition unit *****Newer role up garage door ****Cozy fireplace in the living room ***Direct access to 2 car garage***New Quartz counter top in the kitchen ****Close to Park and Freeways.