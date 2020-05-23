18315 Alfred Avenue

Amenities

Highly Upgraded Single Story Home Located in One of the Most Desirable Areas in Cerritos! Walking Distance to Leal Elementary, Cerritos High, Towne Center, Library and Heritage Park. Upgraded Entrance. Dual Pane Widows and Sliding Doors. Ceiling Smooth Finish - No Acoustic. Laminated Floors Throughout (Except Baths with Tile Floors). Living Room with Cathedral Ceiling and Fireplace. Family Room with Sliding Doors Leading to the Backyard. beautifully Remodeled Kitchen and Baths with Granite Countertops. NO PETS PLEASE. Must See to Appreciate! Won't Last!!!!!!