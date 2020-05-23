All apartments in Cerritos
Last updated May 22 2019 at 6:24 AM

18315 Alfred Avenue

18315 Alfred Avenue
Location

18315 Alfred Avenue, Cerritos, CA 90703
Cerritos

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Highly Upgraded Single Story Home Located in One of the Most Desirable Areas in Cerritos! Walking Distance to Leal Elementary, Cerritos High, Towne Center, Library and Heritage Park. Upgraded Entrance. Dual Pane Widows and Sliding Doors. Ceiling Smooth Finish - No Acoustic. Laminated Floors Throughout (Except Baths with Tile Floors). Living Room with Cathedral Ceiling and Fireplace. Family Room with Sliding Doors Leading to the Backyard. beautifully Remodeled Kitchen and Baths with Granite Countertops. NO PETS PLEASE. Must See to Appreciate! Won't Last!!!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18315 Alfred Avenue have any available units?
18315 Alfred Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cerritos, CA.
Is 18315 Alfred Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
18315 Alfred Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18315 Alfred Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 18315 Alfred Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cerritos.
Does 18315 Alfred Avenue offer parking?
No, 18315 Alfred Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 18315 Alfred Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18315 Alfred Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18315 Alfred Avenue have a pool?
No, 18315 Alfred Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 18315 Alfred Avenue have accessible units?
No, 18315 Alfred Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 18315 Alfred Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 18315 Alfred Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18315 Alfred Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 18315 Alfred Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
