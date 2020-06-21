Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Cerritos
Find more places like 16702 Chaparral Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Cerritos, CA
/
16702 Chaparral Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
16702 Chaparral Avenue
16702 Chaparral Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cerritos
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
16702 Chaparral Avenue, Cerritos, CA 90703
Cerritos
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bed rooms, 2 bath, 1 story large front unit in the Cerritos Villas. has a stove with hood, and dishwasher. tile floors. 1 car garage plus 1 parking space.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16702 Chaparral Avenue have any available units?
16702 Chaparral Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cerritos, CA
.
Is 16702 Chaparral Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
16702 Chaparral Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16702 Chaparral Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 16702 Chaparral Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cerritos
.
Does 16702 Chaparral Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 16702 Chaparral Avenue does offer parking.
Does 16702 Chaparral Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16702 Chaparral Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16702 Chaparral Avenue have a pool?
No, 16702 Chaparral Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 16702 Chaparral Avenue have accessible units?
No, 16702 Chaparral Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 16702 Chaparral Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16702 Chaparral Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 16702 Chaparral Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 16702 Chaparral Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Avalon Cerritos
12651 Artesia Blvd
Cerritos, CA 90703
Aria
12611 Artesia Blvd
Cerritos, CA 90703
Cerritos Apartments
18944 Vickie Ave
Cerritos, CA 90703
Similar Pages
Cerritos 1 Bedrooms
Cerritos 2 Bedrooms
Cerritos Apartments with Balcony
Cerritos Apartments with Parking
Cerritos Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Corona, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Ontario, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Torrance, CA
Burbank, CA
Aliso Viejo, CA
Covina, CA
Marina del Rey, CA
El Monte, CA
Arcadia, CA
Montclair, CA
Cypress, CA
La Verne, CA
Carson, CA
Laguna Hills, CA
Westminster, CA
Lakewood, CA
Bellflower, CA
Baldwin Park, CA
Monrovia, CA
Laguna Beach, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
Cerritos College
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine