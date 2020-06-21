All apartments in Cerritos
Find more places like 16702 Chaparral Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cerritos, CA
/
16702 Chaparral Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16702 Chaparral Avenue

16702 Chaparral Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cerritos
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

16702 Chaparral Avenue, Cerritos, CA 90703
Cerritos

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bed rooms, 2 bath, 1 story large front unit in the Cerritos Villas. has a stove with hood, and dishwasher. tile floors. 1 car garage plus 1 parking space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16702 Chaparral Avenue have any available units?
16702 Chaparral Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cerritos, CA.
Is 16702 Chaparral Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
16702 Chaparral Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16702 Chaparral Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 16702 Chaparral Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cerritos.
Does 16702 Chaparral Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 16702 Chaparral Avenue does offer parking.
Does 16702 Chaparral Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16702 Chaparral Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16702 Chaparral Avenue have a pool?
No, 16702 Chaparral Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 16702 Chaparral Avenue have accessible units?
No, 16702 Chaparral Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 16702 Chaparral Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16702 Chaparral Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 16702 Chaparral Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 16702 Chaparral Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Cerritos
12651 Artesia Blvd
Cerritos, CA 90703
Aria
12611 Artesia Blvd
Cerritos, CA 90703
Cerritos Apartments
18944 Vickie Ave
Cerritos, CA 90703

Similar Pages

Cerritos 1 BedroomsCerritos 2 Bedrooms
Cerritos Apartments with BalconyCerritos Apartments with Parking
Cerritos Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CA
Cypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Cerritos CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine