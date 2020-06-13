46 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Cathedral City, CA
Locals prefer to call this place Cat City!
Cathedral City is located in Riverside County, California, sandwiched between Palm Springs and Rancho Mirage. You might be familiar with the Coachella Music Festival, which takes place here in the Coachella Valley every year. It's one of the two biggest cities in the Valley. The name comes from "Cathedral Canyon," which is south of the town. It has a number of golf resorts that keep the city thriving with booming tourism. The population now hovers around 51,200 and continues to grow rapidly. See more
Finding an apartment in Cathedral City that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.