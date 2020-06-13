Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

46 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Cathedral City, CA

Finding an apartment in Cathedral City that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringin... Read Guide >

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
28431 Avenida Duquesa
28431 Avenida Duquesa, Cathedral City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1498 sqft
3 Bedroom Pool Home in Panorama Park - This is the one you've been waiting for. This 3 Bedroom home is located in the desirable Panoroma Park in Cathedral City. This home features a spectacular private backyard with a large resort style pool and spa.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cathedral Canyon Country Club
1 Unit Available
68443 Paseo Real
68443 Paseo Real, Cathedral City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1371 sqft
Cathedral Canyon Country Club - Located in the heart of Cathedral City is this stunning condominium in a gated golf course community. Amenities everywhere plus a clubhouse restaurant! A beautiful 18-hole course with greenbelt nearly everywhere.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rancho Ramon
1 Unit Available
30620 Pauline Avenue
30620 Pauline Avenue, Cathedral City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1040 sqft
3 Bedroom Remodeled Pool Home in Cat City! - Resort style backyard is the perfect place to spend our hot summers! Welcome to this splendid remodeled home offered as a long term rental.

1 of 20

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
29131 Isleta Court
29131 Isleta Court, Cathedral City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1177 sqft
Desert Princess Golf & Poolside Paradise - **We are currently seeking tenants for the available monthly and/or weekly rental periods referenced below ** 2020 Monthly / Weekly Seasonal Rent Rates: April: $2,100 / $1,430 May - October: $2,100/

1 of 20

Last updated March 9 at 11:13pm
1 Unit Available
530 Via Assisi
530 Via Assisi, Cathedral City, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,399
1994 sqft
This lovely large 4 bedroom 3 bath unfurnished home with attached 2 car garage in the beautiful community of Campanile is ready for an immediate long term lease.
Results within 1 mile of Cathedral City

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Los Cocos
1 Unit Available
37882 Los Cocos Drive
37882 Los Cocos Drive West, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1872 sqft
Completely renovated &, elegantly furnished, comfortable home.
Results within 5 miles of Cathedral City
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Los Compadres
3 Units Available
Desert Flower
2500 E Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
975 sqft
At Desert Flower, our goal is to make our residents smile. And, all modesty aside, we do this pretty well. Matter of fact, our residents rated us 5 plus Stars for service, in a recent nationwide survey.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Araby Commons
10 Units Available
Villas Boutique
1700 S Araby Dr, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,479
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,682
939 sqft
Spacious apartments have plush carpet and breakfast bars. Enjoy beautiful mountain views from your patio or balcony. Several bus stops are located near your apartment.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
30680 Robert Road
30680 Robert Road, Thousand Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1619 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath Thousand Palms Home - **Coming Soon** Very nice Thousand Palms home with a beautiful spacious back yard! 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, open concept, large kitchen, washer and dryer, fireplace, ceiling fans, carpet, 3 car garage, small dogs

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
353 Via Escuela #219
353 East via Escuela, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1183 sqft
Beautifully Maintained Bungalow in Riviera Gardens - LONG TERM RENTAL 12 MONTHS+ ONLY! This single level 2 bedroom 2 bath Bungalow is beautifully furnished and oh so cozy. Saltillo tile in the main living area with new carpeting in the bedrooms.

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Baristo
1 Unit Available
233 Villorrio Drive East #33
233 Villorrio Drive East, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1525 sqft
2 Bedroom Gem of A Home in Villorrio! - **Coming Soon** This is a gem of a home close to Downtown Palm Springs offering mountain views and homey vibes.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Chino Canyon
1 Unit Available
2032 Mira Vista
2032 North Mira Vista Way, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1088 sqft
Casa De Oro - Available Now Wonderful unit in Casa De Oro, located adjacent to one of the best neighborhoods in Central Palm Springs, Old Las Palmas.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Desert Hot Springs East
1 Unit Available
12960 Agua Cayendo Rd Unit B
12960 Agua Cayendo Road, Desert Hot Springs, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$925
600 sqft
Unit B Agua Cayendo - Property Id: 300222 Desert Hot Springs CA Bungalow. Natural gas oven. Occupant pays their own metered Electric and Gas bill to the power company. Gas hook ups available for a dryer. Landlord pays water, sewage and trash.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Racquet Club West
1 Unit Available
NB 575 North Villa Court Unit 207
575 North Villa Court, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
589 sqft
Remolded 1 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Condo with Great Mountain Views! - Welcome Home to your charming 1 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Condo! COMING SOON! UNFURNISHED! This Condo has recently been remolded and is ready for move in! All appliances are included.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
130 W Racquet Club Rd Unit 320
130 West Racquet Club Road, Palm Springs, CA
Studio
$2,900
600 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL Palm Springs TOT Permit #7445 Welcome to this spacious, light-filled 600 sq. ft.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Midtown Palm Springs
1 Unit Available
222 N Calle El Segundo Apt 529
222 North Calle El Segundo, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,000
596 sqft
Palm Springs Vacation ID: 7161 See additional rates below. Plaza Villas condo (1 Bed / 1 Bath) available Short Term Rental. Downtown designer condo with loads of upgrades.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Four Seasons
1 Unit Available
1344 Esperanza Trl
1344 Esperanza Trail, Palm Springs, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2637 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL!!! 30-Day Minimum! CALL FOR SPECIALS THRU SEPTEMBER 2019!! This 4-bedroom 3 bath home is located in the FOUR SEASONS Community of Palm Springs! With picturesque views of the mountains, patio, and private swimming pool.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
73905 Elizabeth Dr
73905 Elizabeth Drive, Thousand Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1440 sqft
55+ Community of Tri Palms Estates. Manufactured home that contains 1,440 sq ft and was built in 1984. It contains 2 bedrooms and 2 bathroom. Patio for entertaining. 2 Car Garage.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
210 Madrid Ave
210 Madrid Avenue, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1347 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL (30+ Days Minimum) Monterey CC at its finest! Views Galore!! Enter to a private landscaped gated courtyard, that draws you toward the open and airy living and dining areas. Vaulted ceiling, Open air Atrium.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
421 N Farrell Dr
421 North Farrell Drive, Palm Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1375 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL (3 Day Minimum)... PS ID# of 3695 NEW LISTING OF REMODELED PROPERTY! Enjoy mountain views, beautiful sunrises and gorgeous sunsets from the backyard pool and jacuzzi and most every room.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Araby Commons
1 Unit Available
1881 S Araby Dr Unit 23
1881 Araby Drive, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2184 sqft
Short Term Rental ... Call for Rates. Located in popular Coco Cabana on Fee Land in South Palm Springs, this spacious 2BR/2Bath renovated, end unit condo boasts 2184 sq. ft.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
72781 Fleetwood Cir
72781 Fleetwood Circle, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1223 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL - 30 DAYS Minimum! Welcome to the highly sought after community of Monterrey Sands! This large condo (1200+sq ft) will create a wonderful centerpiece for your vacation. Too many upgrades and amenities to list.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Four Seasons
1 Unit Available
2314 Savanna Way
2314 Savanna Way, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2023 sqft
This Four Seasons Gated Community Property has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths! This bright & open floor plan allows for ease of use and will provide a great long term stay or shorter respite while you visit all of the features of Coachella Valley.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Baristo
1 Unit Available
1542 E Baristo Rd
1542 East Baristo Road, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1475 sqft
Mountain views from the pool. This beautiful, large two bedroom, 2.5 bath (F, F, 1/2) condo located in the heart of Palm Springs on Baristo Rd.
City Guide for Cathedral City, CA

Locals prefer to call this place Cat City!

Cathedral City is located in Riverside County, California, sandwiched between Palm Springs and Rancho Mirage. You might be familiar with the Coachella Music Festival, which takes place here in the Coachella Valley every year. It's one of the two biggest cities in the Valley. The name comes from "Cathedral Canyon," which is south of the town. It has a number of golf resorts that keep the city thriving with booming tourism. The population now hovers around 51,200 and continues to grow rapidly. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Cathedral City, CA

Finding an apartment in Cathedral City that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

