46 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Cathedral City, CA

Locals prefer to call this place Cat City!

Cathedral City is located in Riverside County, California, sandwiched between Palm Springs and Rancho Mirage. You might be familiar with the Coachella Music Festival, which takes place here in the Coachella Valley every year. It's one of the two biggest cities in the Valley. The name comes from "Cathedral Canyon," which is south of the town. It has a number of golf resorts that keep the city thriving with booming tourism. The population now hovers around 51,200 and continues to grow rapidly.