Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:17 PM

20422-20428 Wisteria St - 20422

20422 Wisteria Street · (415) 813-2848
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

20422 Wisteria Street, Castro Valley, CA 94546

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
********** SHELTER-IN-PLACE PROCEDURE **********
After reviewing all pictures and details, please submit an application (free) if you would like to proceed forward. Our property manager will review your applications and will invite you for a private tour if we like to move forward. If you like to proceed, we will run a mandatory credit background check ($35) to finalize the process. If everything checks out, we will sign a lease. Please note: You have the opportunity to back out prior to signing the lease.
*****************************************************************

Location, Location, Location. If you are looking for COMPLETED REMODELED 3 bedrooms 3 baths apartment in Castro Valley, this is a MUST SEE. This Beautiful apartment features with 3 bedrooms and 3 baths,( 3 master bedrooms), Approximately 800 sq. ft. granite top kitchen with ALL NEW APPLIANCES, on-site laundry, and 1 assigned parking space. This convenient location puts you just minutes from everything you need and love. Few blocks away from I-580 and I-238 freeway access, Minutes away from Safeway, Starbucks, CVS, Rite aids, 24-hour fitness…. 3 minutes away from “Castro Valley Downtown” (Castro Valley Blvd) and Castro Village Shopping Center. Email or call me if you have any questions.
**Castro Valley Unified School District

Email or call me if you have any questions!

Open House: SEE ABOVE.

Property Address: 20422 Wisteria St, Castro Valley, CA 94546
Rent: 2,800.00 per Month
Security Deposit: 2,800.00
Tenant pays: Gas & Electricity, Garbage, Etc.
Landlord pays: Water

Lease Term: 1 year
Need first month's rent and security deposit to move-in (5,200.00).

Lease Terms:
*Renters insurance with personal liability $300000.00 is required.
*No smoking
*No pet

Please provide the following document with your application:

. Last year W2, or Tax Return
. Two Current Pay Stubs
. One Month Bank Statement
. Copy of Driver License or ID

Non-refundable $35 per person application fee for Credit & Criminal Check.

Please go to our website for the online application:
http://pmp.managebuilding.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20422-20428 Wisteria St - 20422 have any available units?
20422-20428 Wisteria St - 20422 has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20422-20428 Wisteria St - 20422 have?
Some of 20422-20428 Wisteria St - 20422's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20422-20428 Wisteria St - 20422 currently offering any rent specials?
20422-20428 Wisteria St - 20422 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20422-20428 Wisteria St - 20422 pet-friendly?
No, 20422-20428 Wisteria St - 20422 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Castro Valley.
Does 20422-20428 Wisteria St - 20422 offer parking?
Yes, 20422-20428 Wisteria St - 20422 does offer parking.
Does 20422-20428 Wisteria St - 20422 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20422-20428 Wisteria St - 20422 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20422-20428 Wisteria St - 20422 have a pool?
No, 20422-20428 Wisteria St - 20422 does not have a pool.
Does 20422-20428 Wisteria St - 20422 have accessible units?
No, 20422-20428 Wisteria St - 20422 does not have accessible units.
Does 20422-20428 Wisteria St - 20422 have units with dishwashers?
No, 20422-20428 Wisteria St - 20422 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20422-20428 Wisteria St - 20422 have units with air conditioning?
No, 20422-20428 Wisteria St - 20422 does not have units with air conditioning.
