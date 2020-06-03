20422-20428 Wisteria St - 20422

Amenities
After reviewing all pictures and details, please submit an application (free) if you would like to proceed forward. Our property manager will review your applications and will invite you for a private tour if we like to move forward. If you like to proceed, we will run a mandatory credit background check ($35) to finalize the process. If everything checks out, we will sign a lease. Please note: You have the opportunity to back out prior to signing the lease.
Location, Location, Location. If you are looking for COMPLETED REMODELED 3 bedrooms 3 baths apartment in Castro Valley, this is a MUST SEE. This Beautiful apartment features with 3 bedrooms and 3 baths,( 3 master bedrooms), Approximately 800 sq. ft. granite top kitchen with ALL NEW APPLIANCES, on-site laundry, and 1 assigned parking space. This convenient location puts you just minutes from everything you need and love. Few blocks away from I-580 and I-238 freeway access, Minutes away from Safeway, Starbucks, CVS, Rite aids, 24-hour fitness…. 3 minutes away from “Castro Valley Downtown” (Castro Valley Blvd) and Castro Village Shopping Center. Email or call me if you have any questions.
**Castro Valley Unified School District
Property Address: 20422 Wisteria St, Castro Valley, CA 94546
Rent: 2,800.00 per Month
Security Deposit: 2,800.00
Tenant pays: Gas & Electricity, Garbage, Etc.
Landlord pays: Water
Lease Term: 1 year
Need first month's rent and security deposit to move-in (5,200.00).
Lease Terms:
*Renters insurance with personal liability $300000.00 is required.
*No smoking
*No pet
Please provide the following document with your application:
. Last year W2, or Tax Return
. Two Current Pay Stubs
. One Month Bank Statement
. Copy of Driver License or ID
Non-refundable $35 per person application fee for Credit & Criminal Check.
Please go to our website for the online application:
http://pmp.managebuilding.com