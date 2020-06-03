20422-20428 Wisteria St - 20422

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities 24hr gym on-site laundry parking

********** SHELTER-IN-PLACE PROCEDURE **********

After reviewing all pictures and details, please submit an application (free) if you would like to proceed forward. Our property manager will review your applications and will invite you for a private tour if we like to move forward. If you like to proceed, we will run a mandatory credit background check ($35) to finalize the process. If everything checks out, we will sign a lease. Please note: You have the opportunity to back out prior to signing the lease.

*****************************************************************



Location, Location, Location. If you are looking for COMPLETED REMODELED 3 bedrooms 3 baths apartment in Castro Valley, this is a MUST SEE. This Beautiful apartment features with 3 bedrooms and 3 baths,( 3 master bedrooms), Approximately 800 sq. ft. granite top kitchen with ALL NEW APPLIANCES, on-site laundry, and 1 assigned parking space. This convenient location puts you just minutes from everything you need and love. Few blocks away from I-580 and I-238 freeway access, Minutes away from Safeway, Starbucks, CVS, Rite aids, 24-hour fitness…. 3 minutes away from “Castro Valley Downtown” (Castro Valley Blvd) and Castro Village Shopping Center. Email or call me if you have any questions.

**Castro Valley Unified School District



Property Address: 20422 Wisteria St, Castro Valley, CA 94546

Rent: 2,800.00 per Month

Security Deposit: 2,800.00

Tenant pays: Gas & Electricity, Garbage, Etc.

Landlord pays: Water



Lease Term: 1 year

Need first month's rent and security deposit to move-in (5,200.00).



Lease Terms:

*Renters insurance with personal liability $300000.00 is required.

*No smoking

*No pet



Please provide the following document with your application:



. Last year W2, or Tax Return

. Two Current Pay Stubs

. One Month Bank Statement

. Copy of Driver License or ID



Non-refundable $35 per person application fee for Credit & Criminal Check.



Please go to our website for the online application:

