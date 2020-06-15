All apartments in Castaic
Last updated June 15 2020 at 7:10 AM

31405 Arena Drive

31405 Arena Drive · No Longer Available
Location

31405 Arena Drive, Castaic, CA 91384

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
*WILL REVIEW APPS next Friday, Please send PM if you are interested* 4 Bedrooms 2.5 Baths - House

Arena Dr, Castaic, CA 91384, COMING SOON JULY 2020. This home is 1933 square feet. It’s a 4 Bedroom/2.5 bath (ALL 4 bedrooms are located upstairs, one bathroom downstairs) laundry room upstairs. 2 car garage, located on Arena Drive, Castaic. 1 minute from 5 freeway, less than one mile from two parks, 5 miles away from Castaic Lake, Ralphs and other fast food places.

It’s located towards end of cul de sac. Really cute & very quite neighborhood.

All bedrooms located upstairs with new carpet. Downstairs offers tile flooring and gas fireplace. The kitchen has island or breakfast bar. Pet considered will require pet deposit. No cats please. Tenant is responsible for trash, water, gas and power. Owner pays HOA fees. Send me message if you have any questions.
Gas dryer & hook ups available up upstairs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

