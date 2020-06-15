31405 Arena Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace in unit laundry w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

*WILL REVIEW APPS next Friday, Please send PM if you are interested* 4 Bedrooms 2.5 Baths - House



Arena Dr, Castaic, CA 91384, COMING SOON JULY 2020. This home is 1933 square feet. It’s a 4 Bedroom/2.5 bath (ALL 4 bedrooms are located upstairs, one bathroom downstairs) laundry room upstairs. 2 car garage, located on Arena Drive, Castaic. 1 minute from 5 freeway, less than one mile from two parks, 5 miles away from Castaic Lake, Ralphs and other fast food places.



It’s located towards end of cul de sac. Really cute & very quite neighborhood.



All bedrooms located upstairs with new carpet. Downstairs offers tile flooring and gas fireplace. The kitchen has island or breakfast bar. Pet considered will require pet deposit. No cats please. Tenant is responsible for trash, water, gas and power. Owner pays HOA fees. Send me message if you have any questions.

Gas dryer & hook ups available up upstairs.