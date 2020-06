Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

This beautiful 3 bedroom , 3 bathroom , 2 story single family house features laminate flooring throughout the entire houses. The kitchen features granite counter tops with plenty of counter space with lots of cabinets. Stainless steel appliances are included. One of my favorite features of this property is the patio located outside of the master bedroom which offers spectacular panoramic views of Castaic and the mountains. Backyard is perfect for those families that like to entertain with a jacuzzi, pool and barbecue. The entire inside of the house will be painted one color.