9642 Plimpton Rd.

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Charming 2/1 Mount Helix Home - Private - Large Yard Areas - W/D Hook-ups - Country living without the hassle of a long commute. Perfectly situated on Mount Helix near highway 8, just a short drive to downtown La Mesa. Three separate yard areas, vaulted ceilings, fireplace, updated bathroom, newer flooring in the hall and back bedroom, gas stove and dishwasher in the kitchen, laundry hook-ups, extra storage room, parking for three, and more.



This home is available now - please be willing to begin lease within a few weeks of applying.



RENTAL TERMS:



- 650+ Credit Score

- Positive Rental History

- Verifiable Income (2.5X Rent Min)

- Month-to-Month Agreement Only

- $2,295.00 Rent

- $2,295.00 Deposit

- $30 Application Per Adult

- Tenant Pays All Utilities

- No Pets Policy

- Rental Insurance Required



Please call Dylan (no texting) at (858) 345-0400 for questions and viewing information.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4510211)