All apartments in Casa de Oro-Mount Helix
Find more places like 9642 Plimpton Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA
/
9642 Plimpton Rd.
Last updated May 12 2019 at 10:45 AM

9642 Plimpton Rd.

9642 Plimpton Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Casa de Oro-Mount Helix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all

Location

9642 Plimpton Road, Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA 91941
La Mesa

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Charming 2/1 Mount Helix Home - Private - Large Yard Areas - W/D Hook-ups - Country living without the hassle of a long commute. Perfectly situated on Mount Helix near highway 8, just a short drive to downtown La Mesa. Three separate yard areas, vaulted ceilings, fireplace, updated bathroom, newer flooring in the hall and back bedroom, gas stove and dishwasher in the kitchen, laundry hook-ups, extra storage room, parking for three, and more.

This home is available now - please be willing to begin lease within a few weeks of applying.

RENTAL TERMS:

- 650+ Credit Score
- Positive Rental History
- Verifiable Income (2.5X Rent Min)
- Month-to-Month Agreement Only
- $2,295.00 Rent
- $2,295.00 Deposit
- $30 Application Per Adult
- Tenant Pays All Utilities
- No Pets Policy
- Rental Insurance Required

Please call Dylan (no texting) at (858) 345-0400 for questions and viewing information.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4510211)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9642 Plimpton Rd. have any available units?
9642 Plimpton Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA.
What amenities does 9642 Plimpton Rd. have?
Some of 9642 Plimpton Rd.'s amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9642 Plimpton Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
9642 Plimpton Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9642 Plimpton Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 9642 Plimpton Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Casa de Oro-Mount Helix.
Does 9642 Plimpton Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 9642 Plimpton Rd. offers parking.
Does 9642 Plimpton Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9642 Plimpton Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9642 Plimpton Rd. have a pool?
No, 9642 Plimpton Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 9642 Plimpton Rd. have accessible units?
No, 9642 Plimpton Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 9642 Plimpton Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9642 Plimpton Rd. has units with dishwashers.
Does 9642 Plimpton Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 9642 Plimpton Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Best Cities for Families 2019
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Casa de Oro-Mount Helix 3 BedroomsCasa de Oro-Mount Helix Apartments with Garages
Casa de Oro-Mount Helix Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCasa de Oro-Mount Helix Apartments with Parking
Casa de Oro-Mount Helix Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CACarlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAEl Cajon, CA
La Mesa, CATemecula, CAPoway, CASantee, CAEncinitas, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CA
Rancho San Diego, CARamona, CALake San Marcos, CALakeside, CADel Mar, CAWinter Gardens, CALa Presa, CAImperial Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College