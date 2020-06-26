All apartments in Carson
Find more places like 608 W. 230th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carson, CA
/
608 W. 230th Street
Last updated January 23 2020 at 5:20 PM

608 W. 230th Street

608 W 230th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

608 W 230th St, Carson, CA 90745
Carson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious Home - Great Location! - Spacious 1 story home with over 2,200 square feet of living area. Open living room and kitchen area. Spacious bedrooms. 2 bedrooms with private full bathrooms. Large open family room with cozy fireplace and bonus area with closet. Cozy back yard with patio area. 1 car garage with washer and dryer. Appliances include stove and washer & dryer (while operable). Nice and quiet cul-de-sac location and centrally located with easy access to the freeway. Call today for a showing. No Smoking. 1 year lease.

(RLNE4958482)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 608 W. 230th Street have any available units?
608 W. 230th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carson, CA.
What amenities does 608 W. 230th Street have?
Some of 608 W. 230th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 608 W. 230th Street currently offering any rent specials?
608 W. 230th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 608 W. 230th Street pet-friendly?
No, 608 W. 230th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carson.
Does 608 W. 230th Street offer parking?
Yes, 608 W. 230th Street offers parking.
Does 608 W. 230th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 608 W. 230th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 608 W. 230th Street have a pool?
No, 608 W. 230th Street does not have a pool.
Does 608 W. 230th Street have accessible units?
No, 608 W. 230th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 608 W. 230th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 608 W. 230th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 608 W. 230th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 608 W. 230th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Renaissance at City Center
21800 Avalon Blvd
Carson, CA 90745

Similar Pages

Carson 1 BedroomsCarson 2 Bedrooms
Carson 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCarson Apartments with Garage
Carson Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CADowney, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CA
Laguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CACalabasas, CARancho Palos Verdes, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles