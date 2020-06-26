23525 Nicolle Avenue

Amenities

Prestigious Carriagedale Tract 4 bedroom home in a cul de sac neighborhood. Spacious floor plan. Great for family get togethers. Wood and tile flooring throughout. Skylight in the family room. Two fireplaces in the living and family room. Fireplace in the living room has a beautiful oak wood mantel. High ceilings in the family room. Central heating and air conditioning. Remodeled kitchen with lots of oak wood cabinets, granite counter tops. All stainless steel appliances, subzero refrigerator, microwave, stove and dishwasher included. Recessed lights, built in gas stove and double sinks. Wet bar with wine cooler in the family room. Remodeled master bath. Large backyard patio with built in BBQ great for entertaining. Owner pays trash and gardener.



Please contact Leasing Agent Patricia Wisman for appointment - 310.938.9392.