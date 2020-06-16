4 San Carlos Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Coming available is a beautiful one bedroom one bath located in the heart of Carmel By the Sea. Just 3 blocks from Ocean Ave, Carmel Restaurants, shopping, Carmel Beach, and everything downtown Carmel has to offer.



This wonderful home features:

***Wood Floors

*** High-End Stainless Steel Appliances

***Premiere Location

***Lower Unit



Pets Under 30 lbs considered on a case by case basis!



Applications online at ccrentalpro.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available Now

