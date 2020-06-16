All apartments in Carmel-by-the-Sea
Carmel-by-the-Sea, CA
4 San Carlos Street
Last updated June 16 2020

4 San Carlos Street

4 San Carlos Street · (831) 200-9083
Location

4 San Carlos Street, Carmel-by-the-Sea, CA 93921
Carmel - by - the - Sea

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Coming available is a beautiful one bedroom one bath located in the heart of Carmel By the Sea. Just 3 blocks from Ocean Ave, Carmel Restaurants, shopping, Carmel Beach, and everything downtown Carmel has to offer.

This wonderful home features:
***Wood Floors
*** High-End Stainless Steel Appliances
***Premiere Location
***Lower Unit

Pets Under 30 lbs considered on a case by case basis!

Applications online at ccrentalpro.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 San Carlos Street have any available units?
4 San Carlos Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel-by-the-Sea, CA.
Is 4 San Carlos Street currently offering any rent specials?
4 San Carlos Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 San Carlos Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4 San Carlos Street is pet friendly.
Does 4 San Carlos Street offer parking?
No, 4 San Carlos Street does not offer parking.
Does 4 San Carlos Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 San Carlos Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 San Carlos Street have a pool?
No, 4 San Carlos Street does not have a pool.
Does 4 San Carlos Street have accessible units?
No, 4 San Carlos Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4 San Carlos Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4 San Carlos Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4 San Carlos Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4 San Carlos Street does not have units with air conditioning.
