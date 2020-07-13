AL
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:51 PM

20 Apartments under $1,600 for rent in Carlsbad, CA

Verified

1 of 67

Last updated July 13 at 07:31am
9 Units Available
Tamarack Point
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita, Carlsbad, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
451 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
670 sqft
BEAUTIFUL CARLSBAD APARTMENTS Reflecting a passion for luxury and stylishness, the residences at The Bluffs at Carlsbad present a compelling portrait of refined apartment living.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Rancho La Costa
3153 Avenida Olmeda
3153 Avenida Olmeda, Carlsbad, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
1350 sqft
Available 8/1. La Costa private, furnished (if needed), spacious room! 1 bedroom AVAILABLE within a 3 bed, 2.5 baths(other rooms rented). Two-story La Costa town-home, freshly painted, spacious 1,350 square feet town-home.
Results within 1 mile of Carlsbad

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
South Oceanside
1821 S Coast Hwy Office #3
1821 South Coast Highway, Oceanside, CA
Studio
$1,200
1 Bedroom
Ask
1821 S Coast Hwy Office #3 Available 08/01/20 LARGE FURNISHED UPGRADED PRIVATE OFFICES/SLEEP OFFERED IN SOUTH OCEANSIDE! - LARGE FURNISHED UPGRADED OFFICE/SLEEP SPACE #3 W/BED-EVERYTHING INCLUDED!!! VERY CLEAN AND A SAFE ALTERNATIVE TO WORKING FROM

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Mira Costa
3698 North Wy
3698 North Way, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
827 sqft
Beautiful 1B/1BA in 55+ Community w/ 1 Car Attached Garage and Private Yard! - AVAILABLE NOW!!! Beautiful 1B/1BA available for lease in Oceanside within the 55+ Costa Serena community.
Results within 5 miles of Carlsbad
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
29 Units Available
Waterleaf Apartment Homes
333 N Emerald Dr, Vista, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,593
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
915 sqft
Located close to the 78 freeway and College Blvd and minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Community has pool and spa. Units feature A/C, extra storage and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
24 Units Available
Softwind Point
881 Soft Wind Rd, Vista, CA
Studio
$1,329
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,490
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
925 sqft
Communal amenities include gym, pool and parking. Residents enjoy units with air conditioning, ceiling fans, dishwashers, extra storage, bathtubs and more. Located close to major freeways, convenient for commuters.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
24 Units Available
Bella Terra
365 Pomelo Dr, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
922 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from Route 8. On-site amenities offer everything needed, including a pool, playground, media room and gym. Patio and balcony options available. On-site laundry, garage parking and grilling area. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
7 Units Available
Loma Alta
Silver Oak
567 Canyon Dr, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
876 sqft
Silver Oak Apartments offers convenience with a central location in Oceanside, CA and is within close proximity to the area's best shopping, schools and parks.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
3 Units Available
Taylor Brooke
911 Taylor St, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,582
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,707
900 sqft
Located just minutes from local shopping and dining, this development offers amenities like private patios and balconies, gas stoves, garages, hardwood floors, garbage disposals and in-unit ceiling fans.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:25pm
2 Units Available
Downtown Oceanside
Elan Village North
854 Vine St, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
970 sqft
Newly renovated homes with state-of-the-art kitchens and private balconies in a pet-friendly community. Residents enjoy access to on-site laundry, a pool and a spa, among other amenities. It's also close to Highway 78.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
922 Capri Dr
922 Capri Drive, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
305 sqft
Available 07/18/20 La Cigale - Property Id: 195184 Brand new 305 square foot garden view studio on cul de sac adjacent to nature trail near downtown Vista. Walk or bike to parks, shopping, groceries, and entertainment.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
North Valley
195 Avenida Descanso #124
195 Avenida Descanso, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
195 Avenida Descanso #124 Available 09/01/20 Fantastic 1 Bedroom Condo in Great Oceanside Location! - Located near the back gate of Camp Pendleton, this 1 bedroom 1 bath condo offers an open floor plan with lots of space in the living area including

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
809 Bel Esprit Circle
809 Bel Esprit Circle, San Marcos, CA
Studio
$1,425
400 sqft
809 Bel Esprit Circle Available 07/22/20 Cute studio in the hills of San Marcos - Private patio area and AMAZING views! - We are proud to present this cute studio in the hills of San Marcos! Utilities included! Just a short drive from all the

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
205 Candice Place
205 Candice Place, Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
877 sqft
205 Candice Place Available 07/15/20 Great Value in Vista Hills Estates! - 2 Bed / 1 Bath 887 sq.ft. Adorable upstairs condo ready for immediate occupancy.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
320 Pomelo Drive
320 Pomelo Drive, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
720 sqft
Are you looking to move as soon as possible? Take a tour at the Sunset Springs Apartments. We have a laundry facility on site that is open 24 hours, as well as a pool and jacuzzi. We are located off of Hacienda Dr.

1 of 3

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
808 Melba Rd (studio)
808 Melba Road, Encinitas, CA
Studio
$1,550
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Encinitas Cottage Studio - Beautifully remodeled Encinitas cottage home/studio near San Dieguito Academy. Large main room with new paint, flooring, windows with newly remodeled bathroom and kitchen. Utilities (water, trash, G&E) paid.
Results within 10 miles of Carlsbad
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 13 at 12:31pm
4 Units Available
North Broadway
Elan River Village
1845 N Broadway, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
901 sqft
Located in a wooded area near a creek. On-site grill area, pool, play area and fitness center. Bike to area attractions or the mountains. Apartments offer breakfast bars, wood-burning fireplaces, and large balconies and patios.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 01:51pm
$
27 Units Available
Felicita
Hidden Cove Apartments
910 Del Dios Hwy, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,580
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
956 sqft
Convenient location for commuters just steps from the Avocado Highway (I-15). Residents live in units with laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. Community offers BBQ grill, pool, and parking.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
Bonsall
1435 Wild Acres Road
1435 Wild Acres Road, Bonsall, CA
Studio
$1,175
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful sunsets and quiet seclusion on an 8 acre avocado ranch. Studio loft set in an avocado grove, perched at the top of Gopher canyon with view all the way down to the ocean from private balcony.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Del Mar Heights
12842 Caminito de las Olas
12842 Caminito De Las Olas, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1764 sqft
30-day minimum rental. $1,500 weekly, $2,000 weekly in high summer. Lovely end unit in Sea Village with light wood floors throughout and Ocean and garden views from the living areas and Master Bedroom.
Rent Report
Carlsbad

July 2020 Carlsbad Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Carlsbad Rent Report. Carlsbad rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Carlsbad rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Carlsbad rents declined moderately over the past month

Carlsbad rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Carlsbad stand at $1,958 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,540 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Carlsbad's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the San Diego Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Carlsbad, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the San Diego metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Carlsbad has seen rents fall by 0.3% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the San Diego metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,540.
    • Oceanside has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,351, while one-bedrooms go for $1,812.
    • National City has the least expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,323; rents fell 0.1% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Carlsbad

    As rents have increased slightly in Carlsbad, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Carlsbad is less affordable for renters.

    • Though California's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year, cities across the state have seen both increases and decreases. For example, rents have fallen by 0.5% in Los Angeles.
    • Carlsbad's median two-bedroom rent of $2,540 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Carlsbad's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Carlsbad than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,102, where Carlsbad is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Diego
    $1,570
    $2,040
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Chula Vista
    $1,650
    $2,140
    0
    -1.3%
    Oceanside
    $1,810
    $2,350
    -0.1%
    1.3%
    Escondido
    $1,450
    $1,880
    0.1%
    -0.4%
    Carlsbad
    $1,960
    $2,540
    -0.3%
    1.3%
    El Cajon
    $1,270
    $1,650
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Vista
    $1,440
    $1,870
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    San Marcos
    $1,550
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Encinitas
    $1,920
    $2,500
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    National City
    $1,020
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    -0.8%
    La Mesa
    $1,440
    $1,870
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Spring Valley
    $1,350
    $1,760
    -0.1%
    -0.2%
    Coronado
    $2,950
    $3,830
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

