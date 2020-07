Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated gym playground hot tub

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated oven range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard gym playground hot tub internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

The Arlington in Burlingame, CA, offers residents comfortable living in spacious studio and one bedroom apartments. In addition to beautiful, gourmet-style kitchens, you'll also find a fitness center and spa to help you relax. Our exceptional location is close to everything that makes Bay Area living so special. San Francisco is only 17 miles away and a short 25 minute Caltrain ride can take you there with ease. Destinations on the Peninsula, South Bay, and East Bay are also easily reached by I-101. With spacious homes, a convenient location walking distance to downtown Burlingame, and community amenities designed with you in mind, your next Bay Area home is waiting for you at The Arlington.