All apartments in Burlingame
Find more places like 1405 Bellevue AVE 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burlingame, CA
/
1405 Bellevue AVE 1
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:26 AM

1405 Bellevue AVE 1

1405 Bellevue Avenue · (650) 224-8963
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Burlingame
See all
Downtown Burlingame
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1405 Bellevue Avenue, Burlingame, CA 94010
Downtown Burlingame

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$2,475

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 7663 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Spacious studio in a boutique building in the heart of Burlingame. This property sits on a picturesque street overlooking the Burlingame town hall and is a few steps from the iconic library. Walk to vibrant cafes, gourmet and casual restaurants, shopping, and farmers market. Updated kitchen, hardwood floors, newer appliances, and walk-in closet. Washer and Dryer (coin) in the building. Safe garage under the building and extra storage. Enjoy the BBQ area. Easy freeway access to San Francisco, SFO International airport, the East Bay or Silicon Valley.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1405 Bellevue AVE 1 have any available units?
1405 Bellevue AVE 1 has a unit available for $2,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1405 Bellevue AVE 1 have?
Some of 1405 Bellevue AVE 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1405 Bellevue AVE 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1405 Bellevue AVE 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1405 Bellevue AVE 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1405 Bellevue AVE 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burlingame.
Does 1405 Bellevue AVE 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1405 Bellevue AVE 1 does offer parking.
Does 1405 Bellevue AVE 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1405 Bellevue AVE 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1405 Bellevue AVE 1 have a pool?
No, 1405 Bellevue AVE 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1405 Bellevue AVE 1 have accessible units?
No, 1405 Bellevue AVE 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1405 Bellevue AVE 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1405 Bellevue AVE 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1405 Bellevue AVE 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1405 Bellevue AVE 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1405 Bellevue AVE 1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Burlingame West
1830 Sequoia Avenue
Burlingame, CA 94010
The Arlington
1401 Floribunda Avenue
Burlingame, CA 94010
Alta off the Avenue
1415 Floribunda Avenue
Burlingame, CA 94010
Northpark
1080 Carolan Ave
Burlingame, CA 94010
Skyline Terrace
3133 Frontera Way
Burlingame, CA 94010

Similar Pages

Burlingame 1 BedroomsBurlingame 2 Bedrooms
Burlingame Dog Friendly ApartmentsBurlingame Pet Friendly Places
Burlingame Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CANewark, CAPittsburg, CALos Gatos, CAMenlo Park, CADanville, CAEmeryville, CA
Belmont, CASan Lorenzo, CAAmerican Canyon, CALos Altos, CASuisun City, CABrentwood, CAHercules, CAEl Cerrito, CAPinole, CASan Pablo, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mills EstatesDowntown Burlingame
Burlingame Gardens

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity