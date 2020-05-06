1405 Bellevue AVE 1

Amenities

Spacious studio in a boutique building in the heart of Burlingame. This property sits on a picturesque street overlooking the Burlingame town hall and is a few steps from the iconic library. Walk to vibrant cafes, gourmet and casual restaurants, shopping, and farmers market. Updated kitchen, hardwood floors, newer appliances, and walk-in closet. Washer and Dryer (coin) in the building. Safe garage under the building and extra storage. Enjoy the BBQ area. Easy freeway access to San Francisco, SFO International airport, the East Bay or Silicon Valley.