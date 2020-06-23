9014 Georgetown Way

Amenities

FOUR BEDROOM HOME IN BUENA PARK AVAILABLE FOR RENT-- CALL US TODAY TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING! - This is a Gated Community, Two-Story, Four (4) Bedroom, Three (3) Bathroom Home in Buena Park with Stove & Dishwasher as convenience items, Tile & Laminate Flooring, Washer & Dryer Hook-Ups, Fireplace, Central Air & Heating, Large Bonus Room, Walk-In Closets, Vertical Blinds, Double Car Garage w/ Opener, Balcony Patio, Community Pool/Spa, Community Park Area including Barbecue/Outdoor Cooking Area & Playground, Fenced Back Yard. Front Yard Maintenance Included. No pets please.



This spacious home in the College Park Community has all the amenities to suit your needs, situated in a gated community close to shopping, schools, freeways and local attractions make this the ideal location to call home. Call us today to schedule a viewing.



Please note that you will need to fill-out an application and a credit check fee applies. Basic Requirements: Gross income needs to be 3x the amount of the rent, good rental and credit history. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirement (requirements apply). If you are interested in renting or seeing this unit, please contact our office at:



