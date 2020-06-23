All apartments in Buena Park
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9014 Georgetown Way

9014 Georgetown Way · No Longer Available
Location

9014 Georgetown Way, Buena Park, CA 90620
Buena Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
FOUR BEDROOM HOME IN BUENA PARK AVAILABLE FOR RENT-- CALL US TODAY TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING! - This is a Gated Community, Two-Story, Four (4) Bedroom, Three (3) Bathroom Home in Buena Park with Stove & Dishwasher as convenience items, Tile & Laminate Flooring, Washer & Dryer Hook-Ups, Fireplace, Central Air & Heating, Large Bonus Room, Walk-In Closets, Vertical Blinds, Double Car Garage w/ Opener, Balcony Patio, Community Pool/Spa, Community Park Area including Barbecue/Outdoor Cooking Area & Playground, Fenced Back Yard. Front Yard Maintenance Included. No pets please.

This spacious home in the College Park Community has all the amenities to suit your needs, situated in a gated community close to shopping, schools, freeways and local attractions make this the ideal location to call home. Call us today to schedule a viewing.

Please note that you will need to fill-out an application and a credit check fee applies. Basic Requirements: Gross income needs to be 3x the amount of the rent, good rental and credit history. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirement (requirements apply). If you are interested in renting or seeing this unit, please contact our office at:

Safeguard Equities Inc.
14316 Bellflower Blvd.
Bellflower, CA 90706
(562) 920-7851

**This listing is provided solely for use by potential tenants of Safeguard Equities Inc., any unauthorized distribution, publication or reproduction, whether printed, verbal or otherwise without the express approval of Safeguard Equities Inc. is strictly prohibited and violators will be prosecuted. All listing information provided by Safeguard Equities Inc. is deemed reliable, however should be independently verified. Safeguard Equities Inc. cannot control unauthorized distribution of our rental listings and encourages you as the consumer to verify all information provided herein.

(RLNE4668077)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9014 Georgetown Way have any available units?
9014 Georgetown Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buena Park, CA.
What amenities does 9014 Georgetown Way have?
Some of 9014 Georgetown Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9014 Georgetown Way currently offering any rent specials?
9014 Georgetown Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9014 Georgetown Way pet-friendly?
No, 9014 Georgetown Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buena Park.
Does 9014 Georgetown Way offer parking?
Yes, 9014 Georgetown Way does offer parking.
Does 9014 Georgetown Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9014 Georgetown Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9014 Georgetown Way have a pool?
Yes, 9014 Georgetown Way has a pool.
Does 9014 Georgetown Way have accessible units?
No, 9014 Georgetown Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9014 Georgetown Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9014 Georgetown Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 9014 Georgetown Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9014 Georgetown Way has units with air conditioning.
