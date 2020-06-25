8640 Greenleaf Avenue

Amenities

Lovely Furnished 3-bedroom 2-Bath Buena Park Home. Comes with 1,579 of living square feet and a large 6,598 square feet lot. Beautifully remodeled kitchen with quartz counter tops, new cabinets, stainless-steel stove, stainless-steel dishwasher, and walk-in pantry. Spacious open floor plan. Living room with formal dining area. Large family room with fireplace. Recessed lighting with dimmers throughout. Laminate flooring throughout. Double-pane windows with vertical blinds. Well ventilated with Central A/C and heating. Ceiling fans in bedrooms and family room. Remodeled bathrooms. Laundry inside the garage with washer and dryer included. Plenty of storage space in garage cabinets and attic. RV parking potential on the side through the wrought iron side gate. Conveniently located near to Shopping Centers, Knott’s Berry Farm, and Freeways. Come and See It. You will Love it!