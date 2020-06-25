All apartments in Buena Park
Buena Park, CA
8640 Greenleaf Avenue
Last updated June 9 2019 at 6:14 AM

8640 Greenleaf Avenue

8640 W Greenleaf Ave · No Longer Available
Location

8640 W Greenleaf Ave, Buena Park, CA 90620
Buena Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely Furnished 3-bedroom 2-Bath Buena Park Home. Comes with 1,579 of living square feet and a large 6,598 square feet lot. Beautifully remodeled kitchen with quartz counter tops, new cabinets, stainless-steel stove, stainless-steel dishwasher, and walk-in pantry. Spacious open floor plan. Living room with formal dining area. Large family room with fireplace. Recessed lighting with dimmers throughout. Laminate flooring throughout. Double-pane windows with vertical blinds. Well ventilated with Central A/C and heating. Ceiling fans in bedrooms and family room. Remodeled bathrooms. Laundry inside the garage with washer and dryer included. Plenty of storage space in garage cabinets and attic. RV parking potential on the side through the wrought iron side gate. Conveniently located near to Shopping Centers, Knott’s Berry Farm, and Freeways. Come and See It. You will Love it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8640 Greenleaf Avenue have any available units?
8640 Greenleaf Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buena Park, CA.
What amenities does 8640 Greenleaf Avenue have?
Some of 8640 Greenleaf Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8640 Greenleaf Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8640 Greenleaf Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8640 Greenleaf Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8640 Greenleaf Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buena Park.
Does 8640 Greenleaf Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8640 Greenleaf Avenue offers parking.
Does 8640 Greenleaf Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8640 Greenleaf Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8640 Greenleaf Avenue have a pool?
No, 8640 Greenleaf Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8640 Greenleaf Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8640 Greenleaf Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8640 Greenleaf Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8640 Greenleaf Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 8640 Greenleaf Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8640 Greenleaf Avenue has units with air conditioning.
