6824 EMERS 6824 Emerson Dr Pm

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

FICO score of 600 or higher

Income of three times the rent

No evictions nor open bankruptcies

Owner will not accept a cosigner nor Section 8 vouchers

One cat or small/medium dog is allowed with approval and an increased deposit

No smoking of any kind is allowed in the home

Tenant pays for water, sewer and trash

Available with a one-year lease term

Renters Insurance and proof of policy is required by the owner



This property is within walking distance of Pleasant Grove High School and Edna Batey Elementary. Near Bradshaw and Bond Roads in Elk Grove, this bright two-story single family home offers four bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. This home has dual-zone programmable central heat and air conditioning. The laminate entry opens onto laminate flooring, custom paint, arched doorways, recessed and overhead lights, oak cabinets, four panel doors, dual pane windows, two-inch blinds, mini-blinds and verticals throughout 2095 square feet of living space. The living room has crown moulding. There is also a separate family room with crown moulding, tile gas fireplace, ceiling fan with overhead lighting, and a coat closet.