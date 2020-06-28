All apartments in Buena Park
Find more places like 6824 EMERS 6824 Emerson Dr Pm.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buena Park, CA
/
6824 EMERS 6824 Emerson Dr Pm
Last updated December 3 2019 at 10:28 AM

6824 EMERS 6824 Emerson Dr Pm

6824 Emerson Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Buena Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6824 Emerson Drive, Buena Park, CA 90620
Buena Park

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
FICO score of 600 or higher
Income of three times the rent
No evictions nor open bankruptcies
Owner will not accept a cosigner nor Section 8 vouchers
One cat or small/medium dog is allowed with approval and an increased deposit
No smoking of any kind is allowed in the home
Tenant pays for water, sewer and trash
Available with a one-year lease term
Renters Insurance and proof of policy is required by the owner

This property is within walking distance of Pleasant Grove High School and Edna Batey Elementary. Near Bradshaw and Bond Roads in Elk Grove, this bright two-story single family home offers four bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. This home has dual-zone programmable central heat and air conditioning. The laminate entry opens onto laminate flooring, custom paint, arched doorways, recessed and overhead lights, oak cabinets, four panel doors, dual pane windows, two-inch blinds, mini-blinds and verticals throughout 2095 square feet of living space. The living room has crown moulding. There is also a separate family room with crown moulding, tile gas fireplace, ceiling fan with overhead lighting, and a coat closet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6824 EMERS 6824 Emerson Dr Pm have any available units?
6824 EMERS 6824 Emerson Dr Pm doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buena Park, CA.
What amenities does 6824 EMERS 6824 Emerson Dr Pm have?
Some of 6824 EMERS 6824 Emerson Dr Pm's amenities include pet friendly, air conditioning, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6824 EMERS 6824 Emerson Dr Pm currently offering any rent specials?
6824 EMERS 6824 Emerson Dr Pm is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6824 EMERS 6824 Emerson Dr Pm pet-friendly?
Yes, 6824 EMERS 6824 Emerson Dr Pm is pet friendly.
Does 6824 EMERS 6824 Emerson Dr Pm offer parking?
No, 6824 EMERS 6824 Emerson Dr Pm does not offer parking.
Does 6824 EMERS 6824 Emerson Dr Pm have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6824 EMERS 6824 Emerson Dr Pm does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6824 EMERS 6824 Emerson Dr Pm have a pool?
No, 6824 EMERS 6824 Emerson Dr Pm does not have a pool.
Does 6824 EMERS 6824 Emerson Dr Pm have accessible units?
No, 6824 EMERS 6824 Emerson Dr Pm does not have accessible units.
Does 6824 EMERS 6824 Emerson Dr Pm have units with dishwashers?
No, 6824 EMERS 6824 Emerson Dr Pm does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6824 EMERS 6824 Emerson Dr Pm have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6824 EMERS 6824 Emerson Dr Pm has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

8041 Page St.
8041 Page Street
Buena Park, CA 90621
6400 Lincoln Avenue
6400 Lincoln Ave
Buena Park, CA 90620
Fairway Village
5001 Beach Blvd
Buena Park, CA 90621

Similar Pages

Buena Park 1 BedroomsBuena Park 2 Bedrooms
Buena Park Apartments with BalconyBuena Park Apartments with Parking
Buena Park Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CA
Fountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CACulver City, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles