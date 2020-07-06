6067 San Remo Way

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning microwave carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Fantastic opportunity to live in a highly upgraded home in Buena Park. This 4 bedroom 2 bath home is spread out over 1480 sq ft of living space. New luxury vinyl plank flooring has been installed in the living room, dining room, kitchen and bathrooms. All bedrooms have been upgraded with new lush carpeting, new mirrored closet doors and lighting. Kitchen includes new stylish quartz counter tops and new cabinets. New stainless steel gas range, microwave and dishwasher. Property has newer dual pane vinyl windows throughout and a new AC system. Gardener included. There is a fantastic virtual tour attached for you to view. 12 month lease, 1 month deposit. No pets please. Qualifying income and credit a must.