Home
/
Buena Park, CA
/
6067 San Remo Way
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:44 PM

6067 San Remo Way

6067 San Remo Way · No Longer Available
Location

6067 San Remo Way, Buena Park, CA 90620
Buena Park

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
microwave
carpet
Fantastic opportunity to live in a highly upgraded home in Buena Park. This 4 bedroom 2 bath home is spread out over 1480 sq ft of living space. New luxury vinyl plank flooring has been installed in the living room, dining room, kitchen and bathrooms. All bedrooms have been upgraded with new lush carpeting, new mirrored closet doors and lighting. Kitchen includes new stylish quartz counter tops and new cabinets. New stainless steel gas range, microwave and dishwasher. Property has newer dual pane vinyl windows throughout and a new AC system. Gardener included. There is a fantastic virtual tour attached for you to view. 12 month lease, 1 month deposit. No pets please. Qualifying income and credit a must.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6067 San Remo Way have any available units?
6067 San Remo Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buena Park, CA.
What amenities does 6067 San Remo Way have?
Some of 6067 San Remo Way's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6067 San Remo Way currently offering any rent specials?
6067 San Remo Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6067 San Remo Way pet-friendly?
No, 6067 San Remo Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buena Park.
Does 6067 San Remo Way offer parking?
No, 6067 San Remo Way does not offer parking.
Does 6067 San Remo Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6067 San Remo Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6067 San Remo Way have a pool?
No, 6067 San Remo Way does not have a pool.
Does 6067 San Remo Way have accessible units?
No, 6067 San Remo Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6067 San Remo Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6067 San Remo Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 6067 San Remo Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6067 San Remo Way has units with air conditioning.

