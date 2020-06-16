All apartments in Brentwood
Last updated April 21 2020 at 6:50 AM

4696 Nunn Court

4696 Nunn Street · (925) 392-4203
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4696 Nunn Street, Brentwood, CA 94513
California Glory

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 4696 Nunn Court · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2693 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
New Carpeted Large 5 Bedroom Home for Rent! - This home features 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths and a large 2 car garage. Brand new carpet! Covered port large enough for vehicle to pass through, perfect for a family with busy lifestyle. EXTRA features like Butler's Pantry, Tech Area and Hobby Area. Almost 2,700 living sq.ft. Formal living room and dining room. One bedroom downstairs with full bath. Spacious master suite with retreat area and walk-in closet. Spacious kitchen with island countertop. Gas cooktop. Spacious Breakfast Nook. Dual pane windows. Central heat and air. Close to downtown Brentwood. Near shopping, schools and parks. Ready to Move in! Hurry, this one won't last long! Call Best Property Management, Inc. at (925) 392-4203 to schedule a viewing appointment.

Applicants must have gross income 3 times higher than rental rate and pass a criminal background/rental history check. FICO score of 650 or higher preferred. No Smoking. Small pets negotiable with additional $500 deposit per pet. Tenant pays all utilities. HOA fees paid by Landlord.

Apply online at www.BestProperty4u.com.

Matt Brown
CalDRE License #02059006

(RLNE3761893)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4696 Nunn Court have any available units?
4696 Nunn Court has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4696 Nunn Court have?
Some of 4696 Nunn Court's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4696 Nunn Court currently offering any rent specials?
4696 Nunn Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4696 Nunn Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4696 Nunn Court is pet friendly.
Does 4696 Nunn Court offer parking?
Yes, 4696 Nunn Court does offer parking.
Does 4696 Nunn Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4696 Nunn Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4696 Nunn Court have a pool?
No, 4696 Nunn Court does not have a pool.
Does 4696 Nunn Court have accessible units?
No, 4696 Nunn Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4696 Nunn Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4696 Nunn Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4696 Nunn Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4696 Nunn Court has units with air conditioning.
