4696 Nunn Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

New Carpeted Large 5 Bedroom Home for Rent! - This home features 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths and a large 2 car garage. Brand new carpet! Covered port large enough for vehicle to pass through, perfect for a family with busy lifestyle. EXTRA features like Butler's Pantry, Tech Area and Hobby Area. Almost 2,700 living sq.ft. Formal living room and dining room. One bedroom downstairs with full bath. Spacious master suite with retreat area and walk-in closet. Spacious kitchen with island countertop. Gas cooktop. Spacious Breakfast Nook. Dual pane windows. Central heat and air. Close to downtown Brentwood. Near shopping, schools and parks. Ready to Move in! Hurry, this one won't last long! Call Best Property Management, Inc. at (925) 392-4203 to schedule a viewing appointment.



Applicants must have gross income 3 times higher than rental rate and pass a criminal background/rental history check. FICO score of 650 or higher preferred. No Smoking. Small pets negotiable with additional $500 deposit per pet. Tenant pays all utilities. HOA fees paid by Landlord.



Apply online at www.BestProperty4u.com.



Matt Brown

CalDRE License #02059006



(RLNE3761893)