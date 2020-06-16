All apartments in Brentwood
377 Chaucer Drive

377 Chaucer Drive · (925) 754-6100
Location

377 Chaucer Drive, Brentwood, CA 94513
Discovery

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 377 Chaucer Drive · Avail. Jul 1

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 420 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
377 Chaucer Drive Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Studio in Brentwood! - Beautiful and cozy studio in heart of Brentwood! This lovely upstairs unit comes fully furnished (minus mattress) with it own kitchenette including refrigerator, microwave, toaster oven and washer/dryer combo. Tucked away in the quiet Creekside neighborhood, this gem is close to parks, restaurants, shopping and minutes from Downtown Brentwood. To view virtual tour: Click, or copy/paste http://vid.us/7a0tac to your browser. If interested in this property, please apply at www.bluelinepm.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5840553)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 377 Chaucer Drive have any available units?
377 Chaucer Drive has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 377 Chaucer Drive have?
Some of 377 Chaucer Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, microwave, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 377 Chaucer Drive currently offering any rent specials?
377 Chaucer Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 377 Chaucer Drive pet-friendly?
No, 377 Chaucer Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brentwood.
Does 377 Chaucer Drive offer parking?
No, 377 Chaucer Drive does not offer parking.
Does 377 Chaucer Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 377 Chaucer Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 377 Chaucer Drive have a pool?
No, 377 Chaucer Drive does not have a pool.
Does 377 Chaucer Drive have accessible units?
No, 377 Chaucer Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 377 Chaucer Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 377 Chaucer Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 377 Chaucer Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 377 Chaucer Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
