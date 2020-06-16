Amenities

377 Chaucer Drive Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Studio in Brentwood! - Beautiful and cozy studio in heart of Brentwood! This lovely upstairs unit comes fully furnished (minus mattress) with it own kitchenette including refrigerator, microwave, toaster oven and washer/dryer combo. Tucked away in the quiet Creekside neighborhood, this gem is close to parks, restaurants, shopping and minutes from Downtown Brentwood. To view virtual tour: Click, or copy/paste http://vid.us/7a0tac to your browser. If interested in this property, please apply at www.bluelinepm.com.



No Pets Allowed



