522 Pepper Dr.

El Cajon-Renovated and Upgraded Duplex- 1 bed w/garage space- Small Quiet Complex- Move-in NOW! - * 1 Bed with Full bath

* Private small complex

* Detached 2 car garage shared for storage with auto opener and 1 assigned spot

* Spacious Living/Dining combo

* Hardwood Floors throughout

* Renovated and Upgraded Kitchen

* Renovated Bath with tile floor and tun surround

* New windows throughout for energy efficiency

* Large Bedroom with large closet space

* Large Hall Linen closet for storage

* Gas Range and Refrigerator included

* On-Site Laundry

* Sorry No Pets, No Smoking



Looking for a quiet place with a garage , Centrally located close to freeway access, shopping and more? This is your place. Sorry No Pets! No Smoking. Tenant pays all utilities except water, trash. Renters Insurance Required for all residents. Please Read Tenant Rental Criteria on website before applying.



Being advertised by McDade Realty Group- Ca. Dre#01247165- Final tenant selection is owner decision.

Email SDRentprosleasing@gmail.com or Call (888) 448-8364 for more info. and showing



No Pets Allowed



