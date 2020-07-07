All apartments in Bostonia
522 Pepper Dr.

522 Pepper Dr · No Longer Available
Location

522 Pepper Dr, Bostonia, CA 92021
Bostonia

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
El Cajon-Renovated and Upgraded Duplex- 1 bed w/garage space- Small Quiet Complex- Move-in NOW! - * 1 Bed with Full bath
* Private small complex
* Detached 2 car garage shared for storage with auto opener and 1 assigned spot
* Spacious Living/Dining combo
* Hardwood Floors throughout
* Renovated and Upgraded Kitchen
* Renovated Bath with tile floor and tun surround
* New windows throughout for energy efficiency
* Large Bedroom with large closet space
* Large Hall Linen closet for storage
* Gas Range and Refrigerator included
* On-Site Laundry
* Sorry No Pets, No Smoking

Looking for a quiet place with a garage , Centrally located close to freeway access, shopping and more? This is your place. Sorry No Pets! No Smoking. Tenant pays all utilities except water, trash. Renters Insurance Required for all residents. Please Read Tenant Rental Criteria on website before applying.

Being advertised by McDade Realty Group- Ca. Dre#01247165- Final tenant selection is owner decision.
Email SDRentprosleasing@gmail.com or Call (888) 448-8364 for more info. and showing

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5390277)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 522 Pepper Dr. have any available units?
522 Pepper Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bostonia, CA.
What amenities does 522 Pepper Dr. have?
Some of 522 Pepper Dr.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 522 Pepper Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
522 Pepper Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 522 Pepper Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 522 Pepper Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bostonia.
Does 522 Pepper Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 522 Pepper Dr. offers parking.
Does 522 Pepper Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 522 Pepper Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 522 Pepper Dr. have a pool?
No, 522 Pepper Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 522 Pepper Dr. have accessible units?
No, 522 Pepper Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 522 Pepper Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 522 Pepper Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 522 Pepper Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 522 Pepper Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

