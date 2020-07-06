516 Pepper Dr.

Amenities

El Cajon- Duplex- 1 bed w/garage- Small Quiet Complex- Move-in to your new place by Thanksgiving!! - * 1 Bed with Full bath w/soaking tub

* Private small complex

* Detached 1 car garage and 1 assigned spot

* Spacious Living/Dining combo

* New windows throughout for energy efficiency

* Large Bedroom with large closet space

* Large Hall Linen closet for storage

* Gas Range and Refrigerator included

* On-Site Laundry



Looking for a quiet place with a garage , Centrally located close to freeway access, shopping and more? This is your place. Sorry No Pets! No Smoking. Tenant pays all utilities except water, trash. Renters Insurance Required for all residents. Please Read Tenant Rental Criteria on website before applying.



Being advertised by McDade Realty Group- Ca. Dre#01247165- Final tenant selection is owner decision.

Email SDRentprosleasing@gmail.com or Call (888) 448-8364 for more info. and showing



No Pets Allowed



