Last updated December 2 2019 at 12:55 PM

516 Pepper Dr.

516 Pepper Drive · No Longer Available
Location

516 Pepper Drive, Bostonia, CA 92021
Bostonia

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
bathtub
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
El Cajon- Duplex- 1 bed w/garage- Small Quiet Complex- Move-in to your new place by Thanksgiving!! - * 1 Bed with Full bath w/soaking tub
* Private small complex
* Detached 1 car garage and 1 assigned spot
* Spacious Living/Dining combo
* New windows throughout for energy efficiency
* Large Bedroom with large closet space
* Large Hall Linen closet for storage
* Gas Range and Refrigerator included
* On-Site Laundry

Looking for a quiet place with a garage , Centrally located close to freeway access, shopping and more? This is your place. Sorry No Pets! No Smoking. Tenant pays all utilities except water, trash. Renters Insurance Required for all residents. Please Read Tenant Rental Criteria on website before applying.

Being advertised by McDade Realty Group- Ca. Dre#01247165- Final tenant selection is owner decision.
Email SDRentprosleasing@gmail.com or Call (888) 448-8364 for more info. and showing

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5315729)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 516 Pepper Dr. have any available units?
516 Pepper Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bostonia, CA.
What amenities does 516 Pepper Dr. have?
Some of 516 Pepper Dr.'s amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and bathtub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 516 Pepper Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
516 Pepper Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 516 Pepper Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 516 Pepper Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bostonia.
Does 516 Pepper Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 516 Pepper Dr. offers parking.
Does 516 Pepper Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 516 Pepper Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 516 Pepper Dr. have a pool?
No, 516 Pepper Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 516 Pepper Dr. have accessible units?
No, 516 Pepper Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 516 Pepper Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 516 Pepper Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 516 Pepper Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 516 Pepper Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

