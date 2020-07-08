All apartments in Bostonia
Last updated April 27 2020 at 10:45 PM

1555 Buckeye Dr. #C

1555 Buckeye Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1555 Buckeye Drive, Bostonia, CA 92021

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
bbq/grill
Very Private Detached House with Fenced Yard and Large Covered Carport - Please read the entire ad. If the ad is up- rental is still available.
Any email or text asking if is still available will be ignored

For more information about this property and a full list of other properties
please visit our website: www.sdrentnow.com You can apply online on our website.

Hablamos Espaol

FEATURES:

1 bedroom Detached Home
1 Bath
VERY Private Secluded Location
Your Private Attached Extra Large Covered Carport!
Tucked away from the busy roads and noise
Fenced private back yard with storage shed
Fenced private front yard/garden
New wood grain flooring
Bedroom has access to private back yard
Mirror closet doors
Ceiling fans
Gas stove/refrigerator/vent hood

DIRECTIONS:
Do not follow google maps to get to this property.
Access is off Greenfield Dr enter drive across from Buckboards BBQ through the Greenfield Meadows Apartments.
Follow the road straight back turn right at the stop sign.

(RLNE5733057)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1555 Buckeye Dr. #C have any available units?
1555 Buckeye Dr. #C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bostonia, CA.
What amenities does 1555 Buckeye Dr. #C have?
Some of 1555 Buckeye Dr. #C's amenities include pet friendly, carport, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1555 Buckeye Dr. #C currently offering any rent specials?
1555 Buckeye Dr. #C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1555 Buckeye Dr. #C pet-friendly?
Yes, 1555 Buckeye Dr. #C is pet friendly.
Does 1555 Buckeye Dr. #C offer parking?
Yes, 1555 Buckeye Dr. #C offers parking.
Does 1555 Buckeye Dr. #C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1555 Buckeye Dr. #C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1555 Buckeye Dr. #C have a pool?
No, 1555 Buckeye Dr. #C does not have a pool.
Does 1555 Buckeye Dr. #C have accessible units?
No, 1555 Buckeye Dr. #C does not have accessible units.
Does 1555 Buckeye Dr. #C have units with dishwashers?
No, 1555 Buckeye Dr. #C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1555 Buckeye Dr. #C have units with air conditioning?
No, 1555 Buckeye Dr. #C does not have units with air conditioning.

