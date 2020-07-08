1555 Buckeye Dr. #C

Amenities

pet friendly carport ceiling fan bbq/grill range refrigerator

Very Private Detached House with Fenced Yard and Large Covered Carport - Please read the entire ad. If the ad is up- rental is still available.

Hablamos Espaol



FEATURES:



1 bedroom Detached Home

1 Bath

VERY Private Secluded Location

Your Private Attached Extra Large Covered Carport!

Tucked away from the busy roads and noise

Fenced private back yard with storage shed

Fenced private front yard/garden

New wood grain flooring

Bedroom has access to private back yard

Mirror closet doors

Ceiling fans

Gas stove/refrigerator/vent hood



DIRECTIONS:

Do not follow google maps to get to this property.

Access is off Greenfield Dr enter drive across from Buckboards BBQ through the Greenfield Meadows Apartments.

Follow the road straight back turn right at the stop sign.



