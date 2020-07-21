Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1423 Graves Ave., Unit 107 Available 10/14/19 Two Bedroom Condo in the Alder Woods Community - Two bedroom Condo in the gated Alder Woods community. This condo features two bedrooms, two bathrooms and stackable washer and dryer. The washer and dryer are located in the master bedroom along with a walk-in closet. Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and high bar top. Ceiling fans in the bedroom and dinning area. Two assigned parking spots with in the gated community. Close to the pool. Water and Trash included.

