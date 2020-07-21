All apartments in Bostonia
Home
/
Bostonia, CA
/
1423 Graves Ave., Unit 107
Last updated August 31 2019 at 10:54 AM

1423 Graves Ave., Unit 107

1423 Graves Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1423 Graves Ave, Bostonia, CA 92021
Bostonia

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1423 Graves Ave., Unit 107 Available 10/14/19 Two Bedroom Condo in the Alder Woods Community - Two bedroom Condo in the gated Alder Woods community. This condo features two bedrooms, two bathrooms and stackable washer and dryer. The washer and dryer are located in the master bedroom along with a walk-in closet. Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and high bar top. Ceiling fans in the bedroom and dinning area. Two assigned parking spots with in the gated community. Close to the pool. Water and Trash included.
DRE 01197438

(RLNE3602577)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1423 Graves Ave., Unit 107 have any available units?
1423 Graves Ave., Unit 107 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bostonia, CA.
What amenities does 1423 Graves Ave., Unit 107 have?
Some of 1423 Graves Ave., Unit 107's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1423 Graves Ave., Unit 107 currently offering any rent specials?
1423 Graves Ave., Unit 107 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1423 Graves Ave., Unit 107 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1423 Graves Ave., Unit 107 is pet friendly.
Does 1423 Graves Ave., Unit 107 offer parking?
Yes, 1423 Graves Ave., Unit 107 offers parking.
Does 1423 Graves Ave., Unit 107 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1423 Graves Ave., Unit 107 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1423 Graves Ave., Unit 107 have a pool?
Yes, 1423 Graves Ave., Unit 107 has a pool.
Does 1423 Graves Ave., Unit 107 have accessible units?
No, 1423 Graves Ave., Unit 107 does not have accessible units.
Does 1423 Graves Ave., Unit 107 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1423 Graves Ave., Unit 107 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1423 Graves Ave., Unit 107 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1423 Graves Ave., Unit 107 has units with air conditioning.
