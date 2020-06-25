1366 Orange Grove Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters patio / balcony range w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Single Story Home 4 bedroom + Bonus room & Pool - Spacious Single Story Home in El Cajon



This home has carpet and vinyl flooring, the kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Those appliances are an electric stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Plenty of room for kitchen storage in the cabinets.



Central air conditioning, forced heating and ceiling fans help keep home at the perfect tempature. There is a family room with a wood fireplace. Property comes with washer and dryer hook-ups, there is a spacious enclosed patio room, large fenced backyard with a pool.



Rental insurance required upon move in. Gardener service included. Sorry this is a Non-Smoking and No Pets property.



Please do not disturb current occupant



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.



Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals



Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.



No Pets Allowed



