1366 Orange Grove Rd
Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:55 AM

1366 Orange Grove Rd

1366 Orange Grove Road · No Longer Available
Location

1366 Orange Grove Road, Bostonia, CA 92021
Bostonia

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Single Story Home 4 bedroom + Bonus room & Pool - Spacious Single Story Home in El Cajon

This home has carpet and vinyl flooring, the kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Those appliances are an electric stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Plenty of room for kitchen storage in the cabinets.

Central air conditioning, forced heating and ceiling fans help keep home at the perfect tempature. There is a family room with a wood fireplace. Property comes with washer and dryer hook-ups, there is a spacious enclosed patio room, large fenced backyard with a pool.

Rental insurance required upon move in. Gardener service included. Sorry this is a Non-Smoking and No Pets property.

Lease

Please do not disturb current occupant

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4870677)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1366 Orange Grove Rd have any available units?
1366 Orange Grove Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bostonia, CA.
What amenities does 1366 Orange Grove Rd have?
Some of 1366 Orange Grove Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1366 Orange Grove Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1366 Orange Grove Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1366 Orange Grove Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1366 Orange Grove Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bostonia.
Does 1366 Orange Grove Rd offer parking?
No, 1366 Orange Grove Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1366 Orange Grove Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1366 Orange Grove Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1366 Orange Grove Rd have a pool?
Yes, 1366 Orange Grove Rd has a pool.
Does 1366 Orange Grove Rd have accessible units?
No, 1366 Orange Grove Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1366 Orange Grove Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1366 Orange Grove Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 1366 Orange Grove Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1366 Orange Grove Rd has units with air conditioning.
