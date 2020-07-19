1278 Bates Ln

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave stainless steel Property Amenities garage

4 Bedroom House with Spacious Yard! - 4 Bedroom 2 bathroom house in El Cajon! This house features vertical wood paneling, white trim, and dark contrasting shutters. A covered walk-way running alongside the 2-car garage, leads you to the front door which is covered by a metal security door. Once inside the home, you will find modern light fixtures, carpet, hardwood, and ceramic tile flooring throughout. There are two fireplaces, each with a large stone mantle. Select rooms have ceiling fans and there are built in cabinets throughout for extra linen storage. The kitchen and bathroom features granite counter tops and a built in stainless steel dishwasher and microwave.

DRE 01197438



(RLNE4706291)