Home
/
Bostonia, CA
/
1072 Sumner Ave
Last updated March 14 2020 at 11:06 AM

1072 Sumner Ave

1072 Sumner Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1072 Sumner Avenue, Bostonia, CA 92021
Bostonia

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
REMODEL!!!! 3 bedroom 2 full bath unit. Duplex - 3 Bedroom 2 Bedroom

Fully Remodel Unit. Everything New

Master bedroom with full bath and walking closet

New appliances, AC, Washer & Dryer hookups

Parking Space for 2 Vehicles , Electric gate

Tenant pays all Utilities

This is a Duplex not a Single House.

Available February 1st

1100 SqFt (Estimated)

Renters Insurance Required for all residents.
Sorry no pets

Please contact our office at 619-422-4941, to schedule a viewing appointment.

265 E St B1, Chula Vista CA 91910

CFL Realty Lic 01870869

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5462690)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1072 Sumner Ave have any available units?
1072 Sumner Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bostonia, CA.
What amenities does 1072 Sumner Ave have?
Some of 1072 Sumner Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1072 Sumner Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1072 Sumner Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1072 Sumner Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1072 Sumner Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bostonia.
Does 1072 Sumner Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1072 Sumner Ave offers parking.
Does 1072 Sumner Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1072 Sumner Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1072 Sumner Ave have a pool?
No, 1072 Sumner Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1072 Sumner Ave have accessible units?
No, 1072 Sumner Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1072 Sumner Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1072 Sumner Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1072 Sumner Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1072 Sumner Ave has units with air conditioning.
