1072 Sumner Ave

Amenities
REMODEL!!!! 3 bedroom 2 full bath unit. Duplex - 3 Bedroom 2 Bedroom
Fully Remodel Unit. Everything New
Master bedroom with full bath and walking closet
New appliances, AC, Washer & Dryer hookups
Parking Space for 2 Vehicles , Electric gate
Tenant pays all Utilities
This is a Duplex not a Single House.
Available February 1st
1100 SqFt (Estimated)
Renters Insurance Required for all residents.
Sorry no pets
Please contact our office at 619-422-4941, to schedule a viewing appointment.
265 E St B1, Chula Vista CA 91910
CFL Realty Lic 01870869
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5462690)