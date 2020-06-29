1072 Sumner Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

REMODEL!!!! 3 bedroom 2 full bath unit. Duplex - 3 Bedroom 2 Bedroom



Fully Remodel Unit. Everything New



Master bedroom with full bath and walking closet



New appliances, AC, Washer & Dryer hookups



Parking Space for 2 Vehicles , Electric gate



Tenant pays all Utilities



This is a Duplex not a Single House.



Available February 1st



1100 SqFt (Estimated)



Renters Insurance Required for all residents.

Sorry no pets



Please contact our office at 619-422-4941, to schedule a viewing appointment.



265 E St B1, Chula Vista CA 91910



CFL Realty Lic 01870869



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5462690)