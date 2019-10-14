All apartments in Bonsall
Last updated October 14 2019 at 1:02 PM

32036 Del Cielo Oeste Unit 6D

32036 Del Cielo Oeste · No Longer Available
Location

32036 Del Cielo Oeste, Bonsall, CA 92003
Bonsall

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Darling Upstairs Unit Condo in Private HOA Community, complete with 2 Car Garage, Private Laundry, Walking Trails Nearby! - WE STRONGLY RECOMMEND VIEWING THIS AD FROM OUR DIRECT WEBSITE WWW.VPMHOMES.COM UNDER THE AVAILABLE RENTALS PAGE. It will be Easier to View, Read All, and Contact Us Regarding It. Otherwise please read all listing details and instructions here below before proceeding.

We kindly ask in order to proceed that all interested parties please send us an online contact and inquiry through the listing you are seeing. You will automatically receive an email response, please answer the questions, and we will proceed from there with a scheduled showing just as soon as possible. Thank you.

This Darling Upstairs Condo in the Private Asscot Villas Community of Bonsall is Ready for Show by Appt Only!
Bonsall elementary school is just down the way, Camino Del Rey is a straight shot out to the I-15, and the 76 Fwy is a minute away! Great in between access for front gate and back gate of Camp Pendleton too! Don't Miss It!

It offers 2 Beds / 2 Baths / 1050 Square Feet / Large 2 Car Garage / Private Laundry / Lovely Views Looking Out!
Water / Trash / HOA Dues / Exterior Landscaping ALL Included in Rent!

It is being offered at $1750 per Month with a One Year Lease Term.
Security Deposit of $1850 will be due at time of acceptance.
First months rent in full will be due later on at time of scheduled move in date.
Second month will be prorated accordingly and due on the 1st of the second month.

Pets will be considered, upon owner approval and on a Case By Case Basis please note. Not all pets may be considered, so please ask ahead if you would like us to check on your pet ahead of applying or if you have any questions regarding this, Thank you. Additional security deposit amount of $500 per pet will be required IF Accepted.

This is an absolutely No Smoking Home and Property, Thank you.

Appliances Included are: Electric Stove, Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer. Dryer hook up is electric.

Water / Trash / HOA Dues / All Outside Landscaping Included in Rent!

Utilities Not Included, which will be tenant responsibility, are: Gas and Electric through SDGE.

This home has central heating and AC and is on Sewer.

Please call your Internet or TV providers ahead of time to make sure they can and will service this address if interested.

A Renters Insurance Policy will be required on behalf of the tenant/s residing in the home.

This is an HOA community, if you have any specific pet or parking, etc rules and regulations questions, please ask them ahead of time or request a copy of the HOA rules. Thank you!

We are happy to supply a sample lease agreement to you ahead of time, just ask. Please note your final lease agreement may include additional disclosures and/or addenda as needed and with regards to the home and property. But the lease in and of itself will be much like the one we will later supply to you to review ahead of signing. Thank you!

To apply please go online to www.VPMhomes.com and fill out your application today through the specific ad listing seen under Available Rentals page, Click on the Apply Now button. We recommend using a computer when viewing all rental listings and filling out applications, as not all mobile devices may work. We need a separate application for each adult 18 years of age or older who will be residing in the home either full or part time. Thank you so much!

(RLNE5183714)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

