29763 Reza Court

Custom air-conditioned single story home with attached apartment/granny flat residence over three car garage and 4300 sq. ft. of total living space. Features include: four bedroom in main house with 3300.0 sq. ft. each with full bath and walk-in closet. Grand master bedroom is extra-large with large walk-in closet, bath featuring jetted spa tub, separate glass shower enclosure and dual sink granite vanity. All baths have granite vanities. Formal entry leads to spacious living room and formal dining room with columns defining each area and butler station. Great room style family room and adjoining Chef's kitchen with granite counters, granite island with prep sink, top of the line stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, gas grill top range/oven, built in microwave and dishwasher and convection feature in both oven and microwave. Separate laundry room has hook-ups and sink. Apartment above garage has additional 1000 sq. ft. , two additional bedroom and one bath with open floor plan. Kitchen has gas range/oven, built-in microwave and there are washer and dryer hook-ups in closet within apartment. Garage is three car with access from main house. Will allow up to two pets 40 lbs. maximum.



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,995, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $3,900, Available 7/20/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

