Bonsall, CA
29763 Reza Court
Last updated July 13 2020 at 5:50 PM

29763 Reza Court

29763 Reza Court · No Longer Available
Location

29763 Reza Court, Bonsall, CA 92084
Bonsall

Amenities

Custom air-conditioned single story home with attached apartment/granny flat residence over three car garage and 4300 sq. ft. of total living space. Features include: four bedroom in main house with 3300.0 sq. ft. each with full bath and walk-in closet. Grand master bedroom is extra-large with large walk-in closet, bath featuring jetted spa tub, separate glass shower enclosure and dual sink granite vanity. All baths have granite vanities. Formal entry leads to spacious living room and formal dining room with columns defining each area and butler station. Great room style family room and adjoining Chef's kitchen with granite counters, granite island with prep sink, top of the line stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, gas grill top range/oven, built in microwave and dishwasher and convection feature in both oven and microwave. Separate laundry room has hook-ups and sink. Apartment above garage has additional 1000 sq. ft. , two additional bedroom and one bath with open floor plan. Kitchen has gas range/oven, built-in microwave and there are washer and dryer hook-ups in closet within apartment. Garage is three car with access from main house. Will allow up to two pets 40 lbs. maximum.

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,995, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $3,900, Available 7/20/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29763 Reza Court have any available units?
29763 Reza Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bonsall, CA.
What amenities does 29763 Reza Court have?
Some of 29763 Reza Court's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29763 Reza Court currently offering any rent specials?
29763 Reza Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29763 Reza Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 29763 Reza Court is pet friendly.
Does 29763 Reza Court offer parking?
Yes, 29763 Reza Court offers parking.
Does 29763 Reza Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29763 Reza Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29763 Reza Court have a pool?
No, 29763 Reza Court does not have a pool.
Does 29763 Reza Court have accessible units?
No, 29763 Reza Court does not have accessible units.
Does 29763 Reza Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29763 Reza Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 29763 Reza Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 29763 Reza Court has units with air conditioning.
