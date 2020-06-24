All apartments in Bonita
3950 Timrick Ln

3950 Timrick Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3950 Timrick Lane, Bonita, CA 91902
La Presa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3950 Timrick Ln Available 08/08/19 Beautiful Bonita Home, 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, 3 Car Garage, Pool! - Beautiful Bonita Home - 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, AC, Fireplace, Wet Bar and a 3 Car Garage! Approx. 2333 Sq Ft. Sparkling Pool awaits ~ fun in the sun! Pool Service and Gardening Service included in rent! Appliances include: stove - dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, washer/dryer without warranty. Spacious, fenced backyard with patio. Tenant pays all utilities. Pet upon approval, $250 pet deposit. Owner will consider 2 year lease! Please schedule a showing - go to www.DRWGroup.biz , click on Rentals or call (619) 421-9090.Thank You!

(RLNE4453392)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3950 Timrick Ln have any available units?
3950 Timrick Ln doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 3950 Timrick Ln have?
Some of 3950 Timrick Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3950 Timrick Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3950 Timrick Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3950 Timrick Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 3950 Timrick Ln is pet friendly.
Does 3950 Timrick Ln offer parking?
Yes, 3950 Timrick Ln offers parking.
Does 3950 Timrick Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3950 Timrick Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3950 Timrick Ln have a pool?
Yes, 3950 Timrick Ln has a pool.
Does 3950 Timrick Ln have accessible units?
No, 3950 Timrick Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3950 Timrick Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3950 Timrick Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 3950 Timrick Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3950 Timrick Ln has units with air conditioning.
