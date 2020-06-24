Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3950 Timrick Ln Available 08/08/19 Beautiful Bonita Home, 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, 3 Car Garage, Pool! - Beautiful Bonita Home - 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, AC, Fireplace, Wet Bar and a 3 Car Garage! Approx. 2333 Sq Ft. Sparkling Pool awaits ~ fun in the sun! Pool Service and Gardening Service included in rent! Appliances include: stove - dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, washer/dryer without warranty. Spacious, fenced backyard with patio. Tenant pays all utilities. Pet upon approval, $250 pet deposit. Owner will consider 2 year lease! Please schedule a showing - go to www.DRWGroup.biz , click on Rentals or call (619) 421-9090.Thank You!



