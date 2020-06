Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

3 bedroom, 2 bath. Nearly 1600 sq ft home on beautiful canyon. Just remodeled with brand new kitchen, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Master bath is currently getting remodeled. New hardwood like floor, new carpet, new paint. All new fixtures. New windows. Huge deck with views of canyon. Mirrored wardrobes. Private and quiet. Large storage shed, plenty of parking. Washer/dryer hookups.