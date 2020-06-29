3677 Bonita Ranch Ct.

Amenities
Bonita -Ames Ranch Estates-Gated Community- Beautiful Custom Home for Rent- Sorry No Pets. - * 6 Beds, 4.5 Baths
* Private Estate-Like Home on the Cul De Sac
* Central Heat and Air Conditioning
* Sweeping Grand Entry w/ Foyer and Spiral Staircase
* Gourmet Kitchen for a Chefs Delight w/ Extra Large Stainless Fridge and Wine Fridge
* Designer Bathrooms with Soaking Tubs Throughout
* Grand Master Suite w/Ensuite Jetted Tub, Electric Fireplace, Laminate Flooring and Walk In Closet
* Grand Living Space Great Room with Fireplace and Tiled Floor Throughout, perfect to entertain
* 3 Car Garage w/interior access
* One Bedroom and One and a Half Bath Downstairs on Ground Level
* Sweeping Vaulted Ceilings and Grandious Doorways, Recessed Light Throughout
* Amazing Valley Views from several rooms, no house behind you
* Back Yard with Patio and Plush Green Lawn Area
* Private Gated Small Community w/Tennis Courts and Playground
* Separate Laundry Room
* Sorry No Pets
* Renters Insurance required for all Applicants
* Tenant Pays all Utilities, Landscaper Included
* THIS PROPERTY WILL NOT ALLOW SUBLET OR SHORT TERM AT ALL.
* Security Deposit is $4,000
* Application Fee is $45 , Each Resident over 18 must submit Application and be Approved
Too many upgrades to list this amazing home is being offered for a Two year Lease opportunity. Full list of Amenities and Features and FloorPlan can be provided to screened applicants. Energy efficient, Beautiful Construction and More. Please email SDRentprosleasing@gmail.com or call 888 448-8364 for more information. Please Read Tenant Rental Criteria on website SDRentpros.com.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5436077)