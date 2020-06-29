All apartments in Bonita
3677 Bonita Ranch Ct.

3677 Bonita Ranch Court · No Longer Available
Location

3677 Bonita Ranch Court, Bonita, CA 91902
La Presa

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
Bonita -Ames Ranch Estates-Gated Community- Beautiful Custom Home for Rent- Sorry No Pets. - * 6 Beds, 4.5 Baths
* Private Estate-Like Home on the Cul De Sac
* Central Heat and Air Conditioning
* Sweeping Grand Entry w/ Foyer and Spiral Staircase
* Gourmet Kitchen for a Chefs Delight w/ Extra Large Stainless Fridge and Wine Fridge
* Designer Bathrooms with Soaking Tubs Throughout
* Grand Master Suite w/Ensuite Jetted Tub, Electric Fireplace, Laminate Flooring and Walk In Closet
* Grand Living Space Great Room with Fireplace and Tiled Floor Throughout, perfect to entertain
* 3 Car Garage w/interior access
* One Bedroom and One and a Half Bath Downstairs on Ground Level
* Sweeping Vaulted Ceilings and Grandious Doorways, Recessed Light Throughout
* Amazing Valley Views from several rooms, no house behind you
* Back Yard with Patio and Plush Green Lawn Area
* Private Gated Small Community w/Tennis Courts and Playground
* Separate Laundry Room
* Sorry No Pets
* Renters Insurance required for all Applicants
* Tenant Pays all Utilities, Landscaper Included
* THIS PROPERTY WILL NOT ALLOW SUBLET OR SHORT TERM AT ALL.
* Security Deposit is $4,000
* Application Fee is $45 , Each Resident over 18 must submit Application and be Approved

Too many upgrades to list this amazing home is being offered for a Two year Lease opportunity. Full list of Amenities and Features and FloorPlan can be provided to screened applicants. Energy efficient, Beautiful Construction and More. Please email SDRentprosleasing@gmail.com or call 888 448-8364 for more information. Please Read Tenant Rental Criteria on website SDRentpros.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5436077)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3677 Bonita Ranch Ct. have any available units?
3677 Bonita Ranch Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bonita, CA.
What amenities does 3677 Bonita Ranch Ct. have?
Some of 3677 Bonita Ranch Ct.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3677 Bonita Ranch Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
3677 Bonita Ranch Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3677 Bonita Ranch Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 3677 Bonita Ranch Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bonita.
Does 3677 Bonita Ranch Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 3677 Bonita Ranch Ct. offers parking.
Does 3677 Bonita Ranch Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3677 Bonita Ranch Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3677 Bonita Ranch Ct. have a pool?
No, 3677 Bonita Ranch Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 3677 Bonita Ranch Ct. have accessible units?
No, 3677 Bonita Ranch Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 3677 Bonita Ranch Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3677 Bonita Ranch Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3677 Bonita Ranch Ct. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3677 Bonita Ranch Ct. has units with air conditioning.
