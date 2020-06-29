3677 Bonita Ranch Ct.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Bonita -Ames Ranch Estates-Gated Community- Beautiful Custom Home for Rent- Sorry No Pets. - * 6 Beds, 4.5 Baths

* Private Estate-Like Home on the Cul De Sac

* Central Heat and Air Conditioning

* Sweeping Grand Entry w/ Foyer and Spiral Staircase

* Gourmet Kitchen for a Chefs Delight w/ Extra Large Stainless Fridge and Wine Fridge

* Designer Bathrooms with Soaking Tubs Throughout

* Grand Master Suite w/Ensuite Jetted Tub, Electric Fireplace, Laminate Flooring and Walk In Closet

* Grand Living Space Great Room with Fireplace and Tiled Floor Throughout, perfect to entertain

* 3 Car Garage w/interior access

* One Bedroom and One and a Half Bath Downstairs on Ground Level

* Sweeping Vaulted Ceilings and Grandious Doorways, Recessed Light Throughout

* Amazing Valley Views from several rooms, no house behind you

* Back Yard with Patio and Plush Green Lawn Area

* Private Gated Small Community w/Tennis Courts and Playground

* Separate Laundry Room

* Sorry No Pets

* Renters Insurance required for all Applicants

* Tenant Pays all Utilities, Landscaper Included

* THIS PROPERTY WILL NOT ALLOW SUBLET OR SHORT TERM AT ALL.

* Security Deposit is $4,000

* Application Fee is $45 , Each Resident over 18 must submit Application and be Approved



Too many upgrades to list this amazing home is being offered for a Two year Lease opportunity. Full list of Amenities and Features and FloorPlan can be provided to screened applicants. Energy efficient, Beautiful Construction and More. Please email SDRentprosleasing@gmail.com or call 888 448-8364 for more information. Please Read Tenant Rental Criteria on website SDRentpros.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5436077)