305 W Sherwood Blvd

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful brand new single story construction centrally located in Big Bear City! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home w/covered front porch sits on a double lot with level concrete driveway, and drive thru 1 car garage. Nice open floor plan, and large spacious kitchen w/ center island, bar, dining area, and stainless steel microwave, dishwasher, & range. Master bedroom is separate from other 2 bedrooms for a private feel. Gas wood burning fireplace in living room. Vinyl wood plank flooring in kitchen, master bath, and separate laundry area. Carpet in living room and bedrooms. NO PETS. All utilities paid by Tenant. Renters Insurance Required. Rent: 1,900.00 Sec. Dep.: $2,850.00. 1587 Sq ft. Interior pictures coming soon.

Available July 15th. Lic#1243039... Schedule a viewing & apply @ www.bigbearrenting.com