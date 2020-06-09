All apartments in Big Bear City
305 W Sherwood Blvd
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:28 AM

305 W Sherwood Blvd

305 East Sherwood Boulevard · (909) 866-5195
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

305 East Sherwood Boulevard, Big Bear City, CA 92314

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1587 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
all utils included
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful brand new single story construction centrally located in Big Bear City! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home w/covered front porch sits on a double lot with level concrete driveway, and drive thru 1 car garage. Nice open floor plan, and large spacious kitchen w/ center island, bar, dining area, and stainless steel microwave, dishwasher, & range. Master bedroom is separate from other 2 bedrooms for a private feel. Gas wood burning fireplace in living room. Vinyl wood plank flooring in kitchen, master bath, and separate laundry area. Carpet in living room and bedrooms. NO PETS. All utilities paid by Tenant. Renters Insurance Required. Rent: 1,900.00 Sec. Dep.: $2,850.00. 1587 Sq ft. Interior pictures coming soon.
Available July 15th. Lic#1243039... Schedule a viewing & apply @ www.bigbearrenting.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 W Sherwood Blvd have any available units?
305 W Sherwood Blvd has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 305 W Sherwood Blvd have?
Some of 305 W Sherwood Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 W Sherwood Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
305 W Sherwood Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 W Sherwood Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 305 W Sherwood Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Big Bear City.
Does 305 W Sherwood Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 305 W Sherwood Blvd does offer parking.
Does 305 W Sherwood Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 W Sherwood Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 W Sherwood Blvd have a pool?
No, 305 W Sherwood Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 305 W Sherwood Blvd have accessible units?
No, 305 W Sherwood Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 305 W Sherwood Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 305 W Sherwood Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 305 W Sherwood Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 305 W Sherwood Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
