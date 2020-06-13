All apartments in Big Bear City
194 Santa Barbara Avenue
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:50 PM

194 Santa Barbara Avenue

194 Santa Barbara Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

194 Santa Barbara Avenue, Big Bear City, CA 92386

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
cats allowed
This is a great home on a large portion of land.
Inside you will find a great cabin feel with open beams in the ceiling and a loft. The entire home has been updated with vinyl wood flooring.


Check out the Virtual Tour:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=V8vwCPrhm51


There is a great porch deck in the front to enjoy the beautiful summer days.

Other details about the home:
One car garage
Rent $1,170 + Utilities
Only 1 pet
None Smoking

This home is truly a rare rental-jewel in Sugarloaf: Great upgrades, plenty of space, and a great mountain community!

Rent: $1,170
Application Fee: $45
Security Deposit: $2,390
Available - Now


Check out the Virtual Tour:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=V8vwCPrhm51


Easy showings at your leisure, Please see the video. Call today!!

Professionally managed by Formatic Property Management, Inc., offering excellent customer service, the latest in technology, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Formatic Property Management, Inc.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 194 Santa Barbara Avenue have any available units?
194 Santa Barbara Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Big Bear City, CA.
What amenities does 194 Santa Barbara Avenue have?
Some of 194 Santa Barbara Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 194 Santa Barbara Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
194 Santa Barbara Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 194 Santa Barbara Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 194 Santa Barbara Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 194 Santa Barbara Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 194 Santa Barbara Avenue does offer parking.
Does 194 Santa Barbara Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 194 Santa Barbara Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 194 Santa Barbara Avenue have a pool?
No, 194 Santa Barbara Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 194 Santa Barbara Avenue have accessible units?
No, 194 Santa Barbara Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 194 Santa Barbara Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 194 Santa Barbara Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 194 Santa Barbara Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 194 Santa Barbara Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
