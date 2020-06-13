194 Santa Barbara Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage cats allowed

This is a great home on a large portion of land.

Inside you will find a great cabin feel with open beams in the ceiling and a loft. The entire home has been updated with vinyl wood flooring.



******

Check out the Virtual Tour:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=V8vwCPrhm51

******



There is a great porch deck in the front to enjoy the beautiful summer days.



Other details about the home:

One car garage

Rent $1,170 + Utilities

Only 1 pet

None Smoking



This home is truly a rare rental-jewel in Sugarloaf: Great upgrades, plenty of space, and a great mountain community!



Rent: $1,170

Application Fee: $45

Security Deposit: $2,390

Available - Now



*****

Check out the Virtual Tour:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=V8vwCPrhm51

******



Easy showings at your leisure, Please see the video. Call today!!



Professionally managed by Formatic Property Management, Inc., offering excellent customer service, the latest in technology, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Formatic Property Management, Inc.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.