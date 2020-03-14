All apartments in Bermuda Dunes
Last updated May 7 2020 at 7:40 AM

79141 Avenue 42

79141 42nd Avenue · (760) 808-4949
Location

79141 42nd Avenue, Bermuda Dunes, CA 92203
Bermuda Golf Club Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit C · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1330 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath with 2 car garage. Welcome to fabulous Bermuda Dunes, minutes away from I10, shopping and dining. Enjoy a spacious living room and private large patio with direct access from the ample kitchen and master bedroom. Separate dinning room area, spacious kitchen with window, private 2 car garage and your very own private laundry room! Central AC and Heat! This is ONE unit in a THREE unit property!*** QUALIFICATIONS ***Prospective tenants should have good credit of 660 or higher, proof of income of at least 3x monthly rent. No pets allowed, No Smoking Allowed. No fee to apply. Tenant must provide their own refrigerator, washer, and dryer. Tenant pays all utilities including trash service. Landlord pays water and yard maintenance. First month's rent and deposit due in full before move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 79141 Avenue 42 have any available units?
79141 Avenue 42 has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 79141 Avenue 42 have?
Some of 79141 Avenue 42's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 79141 Avenue 42 currently offering any rent specials?
79141 Avenue 42 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 79141 Avenue 42 pet-friendly?
No, 79141 Avenue 42 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bermuda Dunes.
Does 79141 Avenue 42 offer parking?
Yes, 79141 Avenue 42 does offer parking.
Does 79141 Avenue 42 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 79141 Avenue 42 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 79141 Avenue 42 have a pool?
No, 79141 Avenue 42 does not have a pool.
Does 79141 Avenue 42 have accessible units?
No, 79141 Avenue 42 does not have accessible units.
Does 79141 Avenue 42 have units with dishwashers?
No, 79141 Avenue 42 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 79141 Avenue 42 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 79141 Avenue 42 has units with air conditioning.
