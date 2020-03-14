79141 Avenue 42

Amenities

Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath with 2 car garage. Welcome to fabulous Bermuda Dunes, minutes away from I10, shopping and dining. Enjoy a spacious living room and private large patio with direct access from the ample kitchen and master bedroom. Separate dinning room area, spacious kitchen with window, private 2 car garage and your very own private laundry room! Central AC and Heat! This is ONE unit in a THREE unit property!*** QUALIFICATIONS ***Prospective tenants should have good credit of 660 or higher, proof of income of at least 3x monthly rent. No pets allowed, No Smoking Allowed. No fee to apply. Tenant must provide their own refrigerator, washer, and dryer. Tenant pays all utilities including trash service. Landlord pays water and yard maintenance. First month's rent and deposit due in full before move in.