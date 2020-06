Amenities

Single Family Residence - Property Id: 299926



Adorable 3 Bd / 2 Ba single family home on quiet residential street.



* Located inside 24 hr. security gated golf course community

* Granite counters in kitchen and both baths

* Newly painted both inside

* Brand new desert landscape

* Backyard completely enclosed & walled on all sides (children & pets cannot escape)

* Private swimming pool / spa secluded from neighbors.

* New carpet (tile in high traffic areas)

* Climate controlled walk-in wine room

* 3 car garage

* Cable & Wifi incl. ($200 savings)

* Pool & Gardner incl. ($300 savings)

* IID Electric (1/3 less than Edison)

An awesome seasonal choice for snow birds or starter home for a family in a gated secured development within walking distance to elementary school. Closely located to Indian Wells Tennis Gardens, Coachella Fest & Stagecoach, restaurants and shoppin . Location is bomb!



Small pet is negotiable (with separate deposit)

No Dogs Allowed



