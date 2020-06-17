All apartments in Bermuda Dunes
Last updated November 26 2019 at 4:12 AM

42440 Bellagio Dr.

42440 Bellagio Drive · (760) 250-6975
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

42440 Bellagio Drive, Bermuda Dunes, CA 92203
Bermuda Golf Club Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2239 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
pool
pool table
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
game room
parking
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
Welcome to the private community of Bellissimo, This Modena Plan on an over-sized golf course lot has a Gourmet kitchen open to the Great Room with cozy fireplace, 12ft. volume ceilings and walls of glass to let in plenty of light and expansive south views of three fairways. Spacious game room with pool table adjacent to the great room, Each bedroom has its own bathroom, plus the master has Travertine tile, soaking tub, separate shower, added linen closet, and large walk-in closet with built-ins. Attached, over-sized two-car garage with separate golf cart garage. Gated courtyard entrance and entire lot has wrought iron fencing - Large community heated pool and spa. Call listing agent for availability.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42440 Bellagio Dr. have any available units?
42440 Bellagio Dr. has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 42440 Bellagio Dr. have?
Some of 42440 Bellagio Dr.'s amenities include garage, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42440 Bellagio Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
42440 Bellagio Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42440 Bellagio Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 42440 Bellagio Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bermuda Dunes.
Does 42440 Bellagio Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 42440 Bellagio Dr. does offer parking.
Does 42440 Bellagio Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42440 Bellagio Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42440 Bellagio Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 42440 Bellagio Dr. has a pool.
Does 42440 Bellagio Dr. have accessible units?
No, 42440 Bellagio Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 42440 Bellagio Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 42440 Bellagio Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 42440 Bellagio Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 42440 Bellagio Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
