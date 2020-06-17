42440 Bellagio Dr.

Amenities

Welcome to the private community of Bellissimo, This Modena Plan on an over-sized golf course lot has a Gourmet kitchen open to the Great Room with cozy fireplace, 12ft. volume ceilings and walls of glass to let in plenty of light and expansive south views of three fairways. Spacious game room with pool table adjacent to the great room, Each bedroom has its own bathroom, plus the master has Travertine tile, soaking tub, separate shower, added linen closet, and large walk-in closet with built-ins. Attached, over-sized two-car garage with separate golf cart garage. Gated courtyard entrance and entire lot has wrought iron fencing - Large community heated pool and spa. Call listing agent for availability.