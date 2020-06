Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Bridgeview Condo - Downstairs Unit - This lower level unit, features 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. This home has hardwood floors. Open layout with living room and dining area. Living area includes fireplace and access to small deck. Single car garage with room for storage. Master bedroom with large closet and attached bathroom. Indoor laundry with stackable front-load appliances. Located close to parks, shopping and restaurants. Coordinate viewings with Benicia Solano Property Management Office, (707) 745-4700.



*Rental Requirements*

-Gross Income 3x the Rent Amount

-Minimum Credit Score of 600 or higher

-No Evictions

-No Smoking

-No Pets

-Application Required - $35/Applicant the age of 18 and over

*Minimum 1 Year Lease Term

UPON APPROVAL TENANTS MUST PROVIDE RENTERS INSURANCE. DEPOSIT IS BASED UPON APPROVED QUALIFIED INFORMATION. *PRICE AND AVAILABILITY ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.



