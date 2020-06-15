435 Hubbard Gulch Rd

Amenities
Private cottage with stunning forest views - Property Id: 216277
Stunning views of the redwood forest from big windows in this peaceful private cottage in the Santa Cruz Mountains. Lots of natural light and high ceilings. Soothing water sounds from the creek and waterfall.
Includes a kitchen with cooking stove, wood stove for heating, full bathroom, and semi-private outdoor deck.
Rent includes electricity, water, garbage.
$1850 monthly rent for 1 occupant.
$1950 monthly rent for 2 occupants (no more than 2 occupants accepted for this rental).
No pets, smokers, or parties on site.
$1,000 security deposit
This private cottage is on a chemical free property shared by the owners house. Tenants must use nontoxic unscented laundry detergent and refrain from using scented products such as perfumes, air fresheners, scented candles, etc.
No Pets Allowed
