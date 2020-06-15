All apartments in Ben Lomond
435 Hubbard Gulch Rd
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

435 Hubbard Gulch Rd

435 Hubbard Gulch Road · (408) 569-4393
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

435 Hubbard Gulch Road, Ben Lomond, CA 95005

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $1850 · Avail. now

$1,850

Studio · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Private cottage with stunning forest views - Property Id: 216277

Stunning views of the redwood forest from big windows in this peaceful private cottage in the Santa Cruz Mountains. Lots of natural light and high ceilings. Soothing water sounds from the creek and waterfall.

Includes a kitchen with cooking stove, wood stove for heating, full bathroom, and semi-private outdoor deck.

Rent includes electricity, water, garbage.

$1850 monthly rent for 1 occupant.

$1950 monthly rent for 2 occupants (no more than 2 occupants accepted for this rental).

No pets, smokers, or parties on site.

$1,000 security deposit

This private cottage is on a chemical free property shared by the owners house. Tenants must use nontoxic unscented laundry detergent and refrain from using scented products such as perfumes, air fresheners, scented candles, etc.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/216277
Property Id 216277

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5812122)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 435 Hubbard Gulch Rd have any available units?
435 Hubbard Gulch Rd has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 435 Hubbard Gulch Rd have?
Some of 435 Hubbard Gulch Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, some paid utils, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 435 Hubbard Gulch Rd currently offering any rent specials?
435 Hubbard Gulch Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 435 Hubbard Gulch Rd pet-friendly?
No, 435 Hubbard Gulch Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ben Lomond.
Does 435 Hubbard Gulch Rd offer parking?
No, 435 Hubbard Gulch Rd does not offer parking.
Does 435 Hubbard Gulch Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 435 Hubbard Gulch Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 435 Hubbard Gulch Rd have a pool?
No, 435 Hubbard Gulch Rd does not have a pool.
Does 435 Hubbard Gulch Rd have accessible units?
No, 435 Hubbard Gulch Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 435 Hubbard Gulch Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 435 Hubbard Gulch Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 435 Hubbard Gulch Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 435 Hubbard Gulch Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
