Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

2626 Monte Cresta Drive

2626 Monte Cresta Drive · (650) 361-1027
Location

2626 Monte Cresta Drive, Belmont, CA 94002
Belmont Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2626 Monte Cresta Drive · Avail. now

$6,200

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2260 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Bright and spacious home in the hills of Belmont - 2626 Monte Cresta Drive
Belmont

This 3 level 4 bedroom home is situated in the Belmont Hills with easy access to CA 92 and Highway 280.

Home Features Include:

Large tile entry way

Sunk in living room with separate dining room and gas fireplace

Deck off dining room

Half bath on second level

Bright open kitchen with new: granite counter tops, gas cook top, double wall oven and recessed lighting. Additional appliances include: dishwasher and double door refrigerator with ice/water dispenser

Kitchen work is being completed

Open family room off kitchen with many windows and gas burning fireplace

One bedroom on second level

Three bedrooms located on third level

Master bedroom with double door closet. Master bathroom has shower stall and separate dressing/vanity area

All bedrooms are carpeted

Full hall bathroom with tile floor, shower/bathtub and two vanities with sinks

Washer and dryer (as-is)

Two car garage

Central heating

2260 square feet

Available July 15th, 2020 (negotiable)
Pets negotiable with additional deposit
$6200 per month / $6300 security deposit
Renters Insurance Required

Please contact Nicole Rackham (License #01440915) with Whitley Property Management (License #01350353) at 650-361-1027 for an appointment to view this unit.

(RLNE2050144)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2626 Monte Cresta Drive have any available units?
2626 Monte Cresta Drive has a unit available for $6,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Belmont, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Belmont Rent Report.
What amenities does 2626 Monte Cresta Drive have?
Some of 2626 Monte Cresta Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2626 Monte Cresta Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2626 Monte Cresta Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2626 Monte Cresta Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2626 Monte Cresta Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2626 Monte Cresta Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2626 Monte Cresta Drive offers parking.
Does 2626 Monte Cresta Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2626 Monte Cresta Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2626 Monte Cresta Drive have a pool?
No, 2626 Monte Cresta Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2626 Monte Cresta Drive have accessible units?
No, 2626 Monte Cresta Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2626 Monte Cresta Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2626 Monte Cresta Drive has units with dishwashers.
