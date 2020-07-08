Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Bright and spacious home in the hills of Belmont - 2626 Monte Cresta Drive

Belmont



This 3 level 4 bedroom home is situated in the Belmont Hills with easy access to CA 92 and Highway 280.



Home Features Include:



Large tile entry way



Sunk in living room with separate dining room and gas fireplace



Deck off dining room



Half bath on second level



Bright open kitchen with new: granite counter tops, gas cook top, double wall oven and recessed lighting. Additional appliances include: dishwasher and double door refrigerator with ice/water dispenser



Kitchen work is being completed



Open family room off kitchen with many windows and gas burning fireplace



One bedroom on second level



Three bedrooms located on third level



Master bedroom with double door closet. Master bathroom has shower stall and separate dressing/vanity area



All bedrooms are carpeted



Full hall bathroom with tile floor, shower/bathtub and two vanities with sinks



Washer and dryer (as-is)



Two car garage



Central heating



2260 square feet



Available July 15th, 2020 (negotiable)

Pets negotiable with additional deposit

$6200 per month / $6300 security deposit

Renters Insurance Required



Please contact Nicole Rackham (License #01440915) with Whitley Property Management (License #01350353) at 650-361-1027 for an appointment to view this unit.



(RLNE2050144)