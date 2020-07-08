Amenities
Bright and spacious home in the hills of Belmont - 2626 Monte Cresta Drive
Belmont
This 3 level 4 bedroom home is situated in the Belmont Hills with easy access to CA 92 and Highway 280.
Home Features Include:
Large tile entry way
Sunk in living room with separate dining room and gas fireplace
Deck off dining room
Half bath on second level
Bright open kitchen with new: granite counter tops, gas cook top, double wall oven and recessed lighting. Additional appliances include: dishwasher and double door refrigerator with ice/water dispenser
Kitchen work is being completed
Open family room off kitchen with many windows and gas burning fireplace
One bedroom on second level
Three bedrooms located on third level
Master bedroom with double door closet. Master bathroom has shower stall and separate dressing/vanity area
All bedrooms are carpeted
Full hall bathroom with tile floor, shower/bathtub and two vanities with sinks
Washer and dryer (as-is)
Two car garage
Central heating
2260 square feet
Available July 15th, 2020 (negotiable)
Pets negotiable with additional deposit
$6200 per month / $6300 security deposit
Renters Insurance Required
Please contact Nicole Rackham (License #01440915) with Whitley Property Management (License #01350353) at 650-361-1027 for an appointment to view this unit.
(RLNE2050144)