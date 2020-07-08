All apartments in Belmont
Find more places like Sofi Belmont Hills.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Belmont, CA
/
Sofi Belmont Hills
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:53 AM

Sofi Belmont Hills

2515 Carlmont Dr · (443) 214-3914
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Lease Today & Receive Up to 2 Months FREE!* *Applies to select apartment homes on approved credit.
Browse Similar Places
Belmont
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments under $2,800
See all

Location

2515 Carlmont Dr, Belmont, CA 94002
Western Hills

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit 4513 · Avail. Aug 9

$2,188

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Unit 0014 · Avail. Aug 10

$2,188

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Unit 3016 · Avail. Jul 17

$2,188

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

See 10+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 2007 · Avail. Aug 26

$2,527

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 4013 · Avail. Jul 28

$2,534

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 0006 · Avail. Aug 10

$2,542

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

See 8+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sofi Belmont Hills.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
furnished
carpet
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
fire pit
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
hot tub
Surround yourself in nature’s bounty at Sofi Belmont Hills. This newly upgraded apartment community in the hills of Belmont, California, combines luxurious amenities with the understated beauty of our traditional, garden-style architecture. Close to public parks and an extensive network of running and hiking trails, we keep you connected to the outdoors. Stretch your legs with an early morning run. Walk to Water Dog Lake Park for a day out with family and friends. Pack a picnic and head to Crystal Springs Reservoir for fresh air and sunshine. This is the life that is waiting for you at Sofi Belmont Hills.

Offering spacious studios and one bedroom apartments, Sofi Belmont Hills is your home for scenic apartment living. With a renovated gourmet kitchen, expansive entertainment area, and comfortable bedrooms overlooking the greenery of our community, we make it easy for you to uncork your favorite bottle of local wine and unwind.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $49 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $300 holding deposit fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50 pet rent no matter weight
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Storage Details: Storage unit (sizes vary): $25-$100/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sofi Belmont Hills have any available units?
Sofi Belmont Hills has 24 units available starting at $2,188 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Belmont, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Belmont Rent Report.
What amenities does Sofi Belmont Hills have?
Some of Sofi Belmont Hills's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sofi Belmont Hills currently offering any rent specials?
Sofi Belmont Hills is offering the following rent specials: Lease Today & Receive Up to 2 Months FREE!* *Applies to select apartment homes on approved credit.
Is Sofi Belmont Hills pet-friendly?
Yes, Sofi Belmont Hills is pet friendly.
Does Sofi Belmont Hills offer parking?
Yes, Sofi Belmont Hills offers parking.
Does Sofi Belmont Hills have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Sofi Belmont Hills offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Sofi Belmont Hills have a pool?
Yes, Sofi Belmont Hills has a pool.
Does Sofi Belmont Hills have accessible units?
No, Sofi Belmont Hills does not have accessible units.
Does Sofi Belmont Hills have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sofi Belmont Hills has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Sofi Belmont Hills?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sofi Belmont Glen
200 Davey Glen Rd
Belmont, CA 94002
Madison Belmont
649 Old County Rd
Belmont, CA 94002

Similar Pages

Belmont 1 BedroomsBelmont 2 Bedrooms
Belmont Apartments with ParkingBelmont Apartments with Pool
Belmont Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA
Fairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAAlameda, CASan Lorenzo, CAAmerican Canyon, CALos Altos, CABrentwood, CAHercules, CAEl Cerrito, CA
Morgan Hill, CAPinole, CASan Pablo, CASan Carlos, CAEast Palo Alto, CACorte Madera, CALarkspur, CAAshland, CAContra Costa Centre, CACherryland, CASan Anselmo, CACapitola, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity