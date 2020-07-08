Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel furnished carpet oven walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park fire pit gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed hot tub

Surround yourself in nature’s bounty at Sofi Belmont Hills. This newly upgraded apartment community in the hills of Belmont, California, combines luxurious amenities with the understated beauty of our traditional, garden-style architecture. Close to public parks and an extensive network of running and hiking trails, we keep you connected to the outdoors. Stretch your legs with an early morning run. Walk to Water Dog Lake Park for a day out with family and friends. Pack a picnic and head to Crystal Springs Reservoir for fresh air and sunshine. This is the life that is waiting for you at Sofi Belmont Hills.



Offering spacious studios and one bedroom apartments, Sofi Belmont Hills is your home for scenic apartment living. With a renovated gourmet kitchen, expansive entertainment area, and comfortable bedrooms overlooking the greenery of our community, we make it easy for you to uncork your favorite bottle of local wine and unwind.