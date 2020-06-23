All apartments in Bellflower
9516 oak
Last updated March 28 2020 at 8:30 AM

9516 oak

9516 Oak Street · No Longer Available
Location

9516 Oak Street, Bellflower, CA 90706
Bellflower

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9516 oak have any available units?
9516 oak doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellflower, CA.
How much is rent in Bellflower, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellflower Rent Report.
Is 9516 oak currently offering any rent specials?
9516 oak isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9516 oak pet-friendly?
No, 9516 oak is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellflower.
Does 9516 oak offer parking?
No, 9516 oak does not offer parking.
Does 9516 oak have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9516 oak does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9516 oak have a pool?
No, 9516 oak does not have a pool.
Does 9516 oak have accessible units?
No, 9516 oak does not have accessible units.
Does 9516 oak have units with dishwashers?
No, 9516 oak does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9516 oak have units with air conditioning?
No, 9516 oak does not have units with air conditioning.
