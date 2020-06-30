All apartments in Bellflower
Last updated December 15 2019 at 11:04 AM

9509 Flower St 5

9509 Flower Street · No Longer Available
Location

9509 Flower Street, Bellflower, CA 90706
Bellflower

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Downtown Bellflower area! 1 Bed - 1 Bath - Property Id: 3330

No Section 8
Credit Score above 600

Very Spacious Bellflower Unit!

- Very Spacious 1 bedroom and 1 bath Downstairs unit
- 1 Assigned Parking Space
- Completely remodeled with tile through out the unit
- New Window blinds
- Granite kitchen counter tops
- Fresh new paint
- New oven range

Very Clean Overall, in a quiet location!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/3330
Property Id 3330

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5381447)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9509 Flower St 5 have any available units?
9509 Flower St 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellflower, CA.
How much is rent in Bellflower, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellflower Rent Report.
What amenities does 9509 Flower St 5 have?
Some of 9509 Flower St 5's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9509 Flower St 5 currently offering any rent specials?
9509 Flower St 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9509 Flower St 5 pet-friendly?
No, 9509 Flower St 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellflower.
Does 9509 Flower St 5 offer parking?
Yes, 9509 Flower St 5 offers parking.
Does 9509 Flower St 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9509 Flower St 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9509 Flower St 5 have a pool?
No, 9509 Flower St 5 does not have a pool.
Does 9509 Flower St 5 have accessible units?
No, 9509 Flower St 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 9509 Flower St 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9509 Flower St 5 does not have units with dishwashers.

