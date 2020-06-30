9509 Flower St 5

Amenities

granite counters parking recently renovated range oven

Unit Amenities granite counters oven range recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Downtown Bellflower area! 1 Bed - 1 Bath - Property Id: 3330



No Section 8

Credit Score above 600



Very Spacious Bellflower Unit!



- Very Spacious 1 bedroom and 1 bath Downstairs unit

- 1 Assigned Parking Space

- Completely remodeled with tile through out the unit

- New Window blinds

- Granite kitchen counter tops

- Fresh new paint

- New oven range



Very Clean Overall, in a quiet location!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/3330

Property Id 3330



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5381447)