All apartments in Bellflower
Find more places like 9350 Flower St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellflower, CA
/
9350 Flower St
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:37 PM

9350 Flower St

9350 Flower Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellflower
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

9350 Flower Street, Bellflower, CA 90706
Bellflower

Amenities

dogs allowed
recently renovated
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 07/01/20 Bellflower Home With Large Yard - Property Id: 283893

Enjoy a large back yard and a newly remodeled home with new paint and flooring.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283893
Property Id 283893

(RLNE5791870)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9350 Flower St have any available units?
9350 Flower St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellflower, CA.
How much is rent in Bellflower, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellflower Rent Report.
What amenities does 9350 Flower St have?
Some of 9350 Flower St's amenities include dogs allowed, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9350 Flower St currently offering any rent specials?
9350 Flower St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9350 Flower St pet-friendly?
Yes, 9350 Flower St is pet friendly.
Does 9350 Flower St offer parking?
No, 9350 Flower St does not offer parking.
Does 9350 Flower St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9350 Flower St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9350 Flower St have a pool?
No, 9350 Flower St does not have a pool.
Does 9350 Flower St have accessible units?
No, 9350 Flower St does not have accessible units.
Does 9350 Flower St have units with dishwashers?
No, 9350 Flower St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Flowertree
9531 Flower Street
Bellflower, CA 90706

Similar Pages

Bellflower 1 BedroomsBellflower 2 Bedrooms
Bellflower Apartments with PoolBellflower Pet Friendly Places
Bellflower Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CA
Paramount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles