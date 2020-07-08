Rent Calculator
All apartments in Bellflower
Find more places like 9350 Flower St.
9350 Flower St
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:37 PM
9350 Flower St
9350 Flower Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
9350 Flower Street, Bellflower, CA 90706
Bellflower
Amenities
dogs allowed
recently renovated
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 07/01/20 Bellflower Home With Large Yard - Property Id: 283893
Enjoy a large back yard and a newly remodeled home with new paint and flooring.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283893
Property Id 283893
(RLNE5791870)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9350 Flower St have any available units?
9350 Flower St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bellflower, CA
.
How much is rent in Bellflower, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Bellflower Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9350 Flower St have?
Some of 9350 Flower St's amenities include dogs allowed, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9350 Flower St currently offering any rent specials?
9350 Flower St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9350 Flower St pet-friendly?
Yes, 9350 Flower St is pet friendly.
Does 9350 Flower St offer parking?
No, 9350 Flower St does not offer parking.
Does 9350 Flower St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9350 Flower St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9350 Flower St have a pool?
No, 9350 Flower St does not have a pool.
Does 9350 Flower St have accessible units?
No, 9350 Flower St does not have accessible units.
Does 9350 Flower St have units with dishwashers?
No, 9350 Flower St does not have units with dishwashers.
