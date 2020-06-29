All apartments in Bellflower
Last updated March 13 2020

9303 Alondra Boulevard

9303 Alondra Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

9303 Alondra Boulevard, Bellflower, CA 90706
Bellflower

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A private gated community. This is the perfect home for those who enjoy the convenience of urban lifestyle. This flawless and modern home features 3 bedrooms, 3 baths with a loft (or 4th bedroom). Open floor plan with approx. 2102 sq. ft. of living space with 2 car attached garage with direct access. You will love the view of your beautiful modern and bright floor plan every single time you see it. This home has been immaculately kept, and is move in ready with many upgrades including: matching chandeliers, laminate floors, cabinets, granite counter tops, custom window coverings, nest thermostat heating and air, solar panels, custom paint and so much more. This is also an all inclusive green key home which makes living here more cost effective and has an 81% rating on walk score. There is so much to say about this property, that it is extravagantly impressive, and will not disappoint. Schedule an appointment today so you can see for your self.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9303 Alondra Boulevard have any available units?
9303 Alondra Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellflower, CA.
How much is rent in Bellflower, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellflower Rent Report.
What amenities does 9303 Alondra Boulevard have?
Some of 9303 Alondra Boulevard's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9303 Alondra Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
9303 Alondra Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9303 Alondra Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 9303 Alondra Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellflower.
Does 9303 Alondra Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 9303 Alondra Boulevard offers parking.
Does 9303 Alondra Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9303 Alondra Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9303 Alondra Boulevard have a pool?
No, 9303 Alondra Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 9303 Alondra Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 9303 Alondra Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 9303 Alondra Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9303 Alondra Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

