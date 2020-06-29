9303 Alondra Boulevard

Amenities

A private gated community. This is the perfect home for those who enjoy the convenience of urban lifestyle. This flawless and modern home features 3 bedrooms, 3 baths with a loft (or 4th bedroom). Open floor plan with approx. 2102 sq. ft. of living space with 2 car attached garage with direct access. You will love the view of your beautiful modern and bright floor plan every single time you see it. This home has been immaculately kept, and is move in ready with many upgrades including: matching chandeliers, laminate floors, cabinets, granite counter tops, custom window coverings, nest thermostat heating and air, solar panels, custom paint and so much more. This is also an all inclusive green key home which makes living here more cost effective and has an 81% rating on walk score. There is so much to say about this property, that it is extravagantly impressive, and will not disappoint. Schedule an appointment today so you can see for your self.