8815 Dunbar Street

Rare Opportunity to Rent a Brand new home! Gorgeous Single Family Residence Featuring two story, 4 bedrooms and 3baths, located on a quiet residential street in a wonderful Bellflower neighborhood! Highly desired open floor plan! Great Setup for your extended family! Downstairs features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Upstairs features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and a separate entrance. As you enter this brand new home, you are greeted by an open concept living room, dining room and kitchen.The kitchen is a chef's dream, with all stainless steel appliances, Refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher, gray cabinetry and a sleek quartz kitchen counter with plenty of storage. The lush rear yard is perfect for outdoor entertaining. Home has all the new amenities such as: zoned central air & heat system, tankless water heater, motion sensor switches, stack up washer & dryer, energy saving insulations! Convenience location, near shopping centers, restaurants, schools, parks and a quick access to the 91, 105 & the 605 freeways. This property is a dream come true!