Last updated May 24 2020 at 12:56 AM

8815 Dunbar Street

8815 Dunbar Street · No Longer Available
Location

8815 Dunbar Street, Bellflower, CA 90706
Bellflower

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Rare Opportunity to Rent a Brand new home! Gorgeous Single Family Residence Featuring two story, 4 bedrooms and 3baths, located on a quiet residential street in a wonderful Bellflower neighborhood! Highly desired open floor plan! Great Setup for your extended family! Downstairs features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Upstairs features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and a separate entrance. As you enter this brand new home, you are greeted by an open concept living room, dining room and kitchen.The kitchen is a chef's dream, with all stainless steel appliances, Refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher, gray cabinetry and a sleek quartz kitchen counter with plenty of storage. The lush rear yard is perfect for outdoor entertaining. Home has all the new amenities such as: zoned central air & heat system, tankless water heater, motion sensor switches, stack up washer & dryer, energy saving insulations! Convenience location, near shopping centers, restaurants, schools, parks and a quick access to the 91, 105 & the 605 freeways. This property is a dream come true!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8815 Dunbar Street have any available units?
8815 Dunbar Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellflower, CA.
How much is rent in Bellflower, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellflower Rent Report.
What amenities does 8815 Dunbar Street have?
Some of 8815 Dunbar Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8815 Dunbar Street currently offering any rent specials?
8815 Dunbar Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8815 Dunbar Street pet-friendly?
No, 8815 Dunbar Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellflower.
Does 8815 Dunbar Street offer parking?
No, 8815 Dunbar Street does not offer parking.
Does 8815 Dunbar Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8815 Dunbar Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8815 Dunbar Street have a pool?
No, 8815 Dunbar Street does not have a pool.
Does 8815 Dunbar Street have accessible units?
No, 8815 Dunbar Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8815 Dunbar Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8815 Dunbar Street has units with dishwashers.

