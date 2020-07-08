17915 UNION AVE

Amenities

BELLFLOWER: NEWER 3BR/2.5BA HOME NEAR PARK - READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. Three Bedrooms 2+1/2 Baths, Large Kitchen Area w/Breakfast Bar, Attached Two Car Garage w/Laundry hookups. Freshly painted interior, carpeting upstairs, newer ceramic tile floors downstairs. All bedrooms are spacious and have lots of closet space, including a walk-in closet in the Master Bedroom. Gated entry courtyard. Walk to park. Small pet considered.

Easy access to freeway, and Lakewood Mall. Call today to view.



(RLNE4548983)