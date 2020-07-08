All apartments in Bellflower
Find more places like 17915 UNION AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellflower, CA
/
17915 UNION AVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17915 UNION AVE

17915 Union Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellflower
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

17915 Union Avenue, Bellflower, CA 90706
Bellflower

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
courtyard
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
BELLFLOWER: NEWER 3BR/2.5BA HOME NEAR PARK - READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. Three Bedrooms 2+1/2 Baths, Large Kitchen Area w/Breakfast Bar, Attached Two Car Garage w/Laundry hookups. Freshly painted interior, carpeting upstairs, newer ceramic tile floors downstairs. All bedrooms are spacious and have lots of closet space, including a walk-in closet in the Master Bedroom. Gated entry courtyard. Walk to park. Small pet considered.
Easy access to freeway, and Lakewood Mall. Call today to view.

(RLNE4548983)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17915 UNION AVE have any available units?
17915 UNION AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellflower, CA.
How much is rent in Bellflower, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellflower Rent Report.
What amenities does 17915 UNION AVE have?
Some of 17915 UNION AVE's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17915 UNION AVE currently offering any rent specials?
17915 UNION AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17915 UNION AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 17915 UNION AVE is pet friendly.
Does 17915 UNION AVE offer parking?
Yes, 17915 UNION AVE offers parking.
Does 17915 UNION AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17915 UNION AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17915 UNION AVE have a pool?
No, 17915 UNION AVE does not have a pool.
Does 17915 UNION AVE have accessible units?
No, 17915 UNION AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 17915 UNION AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 17915 UNION AVE does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Best Cities for Families 2019
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Flowertree
9531 Flower Street
Bellflower, CA 90706

Similar Pages

Bellflower 1 BedroomsBellflower 2 Bedrooms
Bellflower Apartments with PoolBellflower Pet Friendly Places
Bellflower Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CA
Paramount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles