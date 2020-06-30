All apartments in Bellflower
Location

14954 Cerritos Avenue, Bellflower, CA 90706
Bellflower

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
TWO BEDROOM HOME AVAILABLE IN BELLFLOWER--CALL US TODAY! - This is a Two (2) Bedroom, One (1) Bathroom Single Family Residence in Bellflower with Stove, Dishwasher, Hardwood Floors, Blinds, Washer & Dryer Hook-Ups, Double Car Garage w/ Opener, Window A/C as Convenience Item, Gardener Included, No Pets Please.

GREAT CENTRAL LOCATION TWO BEDROOM READY FOR MOVE IN ---CALL US TODAY TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING!

Please note that you will need to fill-out an application and a credit check fee applies. Basic Requirements: Gross income needs to be 3x the amount of the rent, good rental and credit history. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirement (requirements apply). If you are interested in renting or seeing this unit, please contact our office at:

Safeguard Equities Inc.
14316 Bellflower Blvd.
Bellflower, CA 90706
(562) 920-7851

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14954 Cerritos Ave., have any available units?
14954 Cerritos Ave., doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellflower, CA.
How much is rent in Bellflower, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellflower Rent Report.
What amenities does 14954 Cerritos Ave., have?
Some of 14954 Cerritos Ave.,'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14954 Cerritos Ave., currently offering any rent specials?
14954 Cerritos Ave., is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14954 Cerritos Ave., pet-friendly?
No, 14954 Cerritos Ave., is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellflower.
Does 14954 Cerritos Ave., offer parking?
Yes, 14954 Cerritos Ave., offers parking.
Does 14954 Cerritos Ave., have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14954 Cerritos Ave., does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14954 Cerritos Ave., have a pool?
No, 14954 Cerritos Ave., does not have a pool.
Does 14954 Cerritos Ave., have accessible units?
No, 14954 Cerritos Ave., does not have accessible units.
Does 14954 Cerritos Ave., have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14954 Cerritos Ave., has units with dishwashers.

