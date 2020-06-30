14954 Cerritos Ave.,

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

TWO BEDROOM HOME AVAILABLE IN BELLFLOWER--CALL US TODAY! - This is a Two (2) Bedroom, One (1) Bathroom Single Family Residence in Bellflower with Stove, Dishwasher, Hardwood Floors, Blinds, Washer & Dryer Hook-Ups, Double Car Garage w/ Opener, Window A/C as Convenience Item, Gardener Included, No Pets Please.



GREAT CENTRAL LOCATION TWO BEDROOM READY FOR MOVE IN ---CALL US TODAY TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING!



Please note that you will need to fill-out an application and a credit check fee applies. Basic Requirements: Gross income needs to be 3x the amount of the rent, good rental and credit history. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirement (requirements apply). If you are interested in renting or seeing this unit, please contact our office at:



Safeguard Equities Inc.

14316 Bellflower Blvd.

Bellflower, CA 90706

(562) 920-7851



**This listing is provided solely for use by potential tenants of Safeguard Equities Inc., any unauthorized distribution, publication or reproduction, whether printed, verbal or otherwise without the express approval of Safeguard Equities Inc. is strictly prohibited and violators will be prosecuted. All listing information provided by Safeguard Equities Inc. is deemed reliable, however should be independently verified. Safeguard Equities Inc. cannot control unauthorized distribution of our rental listings and encourages you as the consumer to verify all information provided herein.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3077384)